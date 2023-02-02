ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Dozens of soldiers are freed in a Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

KYIV, Ukraine — Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. He said the released POWs include troops who held...
NPR

How the appearance of a balloon punctured U.S.-China relations

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Dave Shullman, senior director of the China Global Hub at the Atlantic Council, about the state of U.S.-China relations. We'll turn now to Dave Shullman. He's senior director of the Global China Hub at the Atlantic Council. Good morning. DAVE SHULLMAN: Good morning, Ayesha. Thanks for...
NPR

The EU is cutting off imports of Russian oil products

The European Union is cutting off imports of Russian oil products. It's meant as a blow to Vladimir Putin's economy but it will require new sources of vital diesel fuel for Europe. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Europe is taking another step to prevent Russia from getting money to pay for its...
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Reuters

Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
NPR

Week in politics: Job numbers; debt ceiling; State of the Union

And Chinese surveillance balloons over the U.S. weren't something many of us had in our 2023 bingo cards, including NPR's Ron Elving, who usually knows every - Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: It's being described as an...
NPR

China reacts to the U.S. shooting down a suspected spy balloon

China expressed anger after the U.S. shot down a huge balloon China claims was a civilian airship. The incident has further strained relations. The balloon may be popped, but the saga continues. Yesterday afternoon, a U.S. F-22 fighter jet took aim and fired a missile that successfully brought down what U.S. officials say was a Chinese spy balloon. Here's President Biden afterwards.
NPR

A Ukrainian photojournalist reflects on documenting a year of war

Evgeny Maloletka has won praise for covering a war that's been in the eyes of the world for a year, the war in Ukraine. It is his country. Evgeny Maloletka has taken photos for the Associated Press and other outlets. And The Guardian newspaper recently named him agency photographer of 2022. A documentary featuring some of his work taken during the siege of Mariupol at the outset of the war last February has just been screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Evgeny Maloletka joins us now from Kyiv.

