Glenview, IL

Glenview man, 24, charged in attempted kidnapping of student

By Brandon Ison
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Pratib Ranjit, a 24-year-old from Glenview, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony unlawful restraint in connection to an attempted kidnapping this week.

The attempted kidnapping happened Monday afternoon near Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane, where police said a female student had gotten off a bus.

He was initially taken into custody by Glenview police Tuesday as a person of interest and was accused of following the student, grabbing her, and then running away after she fought back against him.

On Wednesday, police announced the charges against Ranjit.

The female student was not injured in the attack, according to Glenview police.

