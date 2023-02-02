Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
TechSpot
Puget drops Samsung 990 Pro SSDs due to reliability concerns
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Puget Systems has stopped offering Samsung's 990 Pro solid-state drives in new builds following numerous reports of health degradation issues. Problems arose last year when the custom PC builder started seeing abnormally high failure rates in the field on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB model. Puget worked with Samsung to help track down the culprit and just recently, the Korean tech giant issued a firmware update to remedy the matter.
An iPhone Ultra that's more expensive than the Pro Max could arrive next year
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Rumor mill: Flagship iPhones keep getting more expensive, so what's Apple going to do? Lowering the prices would be the obvious answer, but no; Cupertino could release an even pricier handset, called the iPhone Ultra, as soon as next year.
Android Headlines
Google Fi supports eSIM on Galaxy S23 & more Samsung devices
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 phones support eSIM on Google Fi. The carrier is also offering the functionality on a host of other Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Google Fi...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 Pro 5G: Xiaomi's first global MIUI 14 device launches with 120 Hz AMOLED display and 108 MP triple camera
Xiaomi has launched the POCO X5 Pro 5G, the global answer to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. The POCO X5 Pro 5G is also the first device to launch globally with MIUI 14, beating out the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The POCO X5 Pro 5G has...
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs. OnePlus Nord N20 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and OnePlus Nord N20 5G are both affordable phones with premium features. But there are some notable differences between them that could sway you towards one or the other.
notebookcheck.net
Mystery Nvidia graphics card with uncut AD106 GPU fails to impress in leaked benchmarks
A recent leak quite literally shed light on Nvidia's AD106 GPU for laptops, showcasing its tiny die area compared to its last-gen counterparts. Benchmark scores for some graphics cards running the silicon (GeForce RTX 4060 laptop) looked grim, but one can also attribute that to other factors. Its desktop counterpart is slightly better off, as some leaked benchmarks exhibit.
Digital Trends
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
AMD's new laptop APU nearly twice as fast as Steam Deck in leaked graphics benchmark
Could the 780M graphics in new Ryzen 7040 APU actually be tolerable for gaming?
TrustedReviews
Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Apple or Samsung?
With the release of the latest batch of Galaxy Book 3 laptops, we want to find out how they stack up against Apple’s MacBook line. Samsung has surprised everyone with the release of four new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. With a batch of new laptops on the market, we want to see how the latest Galaxy Book 3 Pro compares to one of the most popular laptops – the MacBook Air M2.
notebookcheck.net
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with an Nvidia RTX A2000 is not worth it
Alder Lake Business Intel Laptop Review Snippet Workstation ThinkPad. Anyone in the market for a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 G1 is spoiled for choice. Processor, display, RAM, SSD, and numerous other options, are everywhere to be found. That also applies to the graphics chips on offer. Nvidia alone has the RTX A1000, RTX A2000, RTX A3000, RTX A4500 and RTX A5500.
Intel Alder Lake CPU prices could fall by up to 20%
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Thinking about buying an Alder Lake PC? If a new report turns out to be accurate, you might find one cheaper than expected. PC partners look set to benefit from an Intel reduction on the 12th-generation desktop and laptop processors, which would see the higher-end chips' prices slashed by over $100.
Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 48-inch 4K OLED Drops $100 in Price: Real Deals
With a recent reduction in price, this is the second discount on this monitor in the last couple of weeks. Newegg is now offering the 48-inch Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 4K OLED gaming monitor for $729 with an extra $100 off thanks to a coupon code.
AMD reveals Ryzen 7000X3D pricing and availability, starting February 28
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Last year, AMD released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, featuring new "3D V-Cache" technology. The chiplet cache design allowed AMD to triple the L3 cache found on the processor, resulting in significant performance gains in gaming. After months of waiting, AMD is finally bringing the tech to AM5.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad: Stylo and Magnetic Keyboard revealed as in-box accessories
Some consumers in the market for a new tablet may have looked as teasers for the upcoming OnePlus Pad and wondered where they would find a case to fit its unusually huge round camera hump. However, the OEM has stepped in and announced that this will not be a problem, as there will be one in the box.
Ryzen 5 7600 vs. Ryzen 5 5600
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600 are admittedly in two distinct product classes with well differentiated price points...
TechSpot
Unreleased 3Dfx Voodoo 5 6000 hits eBay, already bid beyond $12K
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Recap: 3Dfx was a pioneer in personal computer graphics. The San Jose-based company got its start in the mid-90s making hardware for arcade machines before turning its attention to personal computers and plotting a new course for PC games with its powerful Voodoo chipsets.
Digital Trends
Best HP laptop deals: HP Envy, HP Spectre x360, and more
A staple of the modern electronics and computing industry, HP has stood the test of time, and that’s not because of luck. After leading the industry during the PC revolution that brought computers into millions of homes during the late 20th century, the brand continues to offer some of the best computers in the 21st century. When it comes to laptops, the HP logo graces all kinds, including budget-friendly, Windows laptops and Chromebooks, cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptops, and powerful gaming machines. At any given time, you’ll find HP laptop deals featured in lists galore, with mentions in the best laptop deals, the best Chromebook deals, and even great gaming laptop deals. The deals are plentiful so there should be an HP laptop out there that will suit your needs and budget. Because there are so many, we want to help you find that special device, so we’ve rounded up some of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail this month.
TechSpot
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0