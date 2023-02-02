Read full article on original website
NPR
College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with College Board CEO David Coleman and director of Advanced Placement African American Studies Brandi Waters about curriculum changes that have drawn criticism. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Let's turn now to the backlash the College Board is facing over its new AP course in African...
NPR
Native Americans speak out about the lasting horrors of Indian boarding schools
Listening sessions on the Gila and Navajo Nations discuss a path forward for survivors of federal Indian boarding schools. Last spring, the U.S. government took a major step toward owning up to a shameful chapter in our nation's history. The Interior Department released the results of its investigation into the federal Indian boarding school system. The scathing report detailed abuse and misconduct that took place at hundreds of schools across 37 states, or then-territories, for more than a century. As part of the process of healing and accountability, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is on a listening tour to hear these stories firsthand to allow Native people to tell their own stories in their own way, many for the first time. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo attended two of these sessions in Arizona.
NPR
DK Nnuro on his debut novel 'What Napoleon Could Not Do'
Jacob Nti envies his sister, Belinda, because she's done - as their father puts it - what Napoleon could not do. She went to college and law school in the United States and married a wealthy man, Wilder, who was Black and from Texas, while Jacob longs to come to Virginia and join his wife, Patricia. But green cards are hard to come by. "What Napoleon Could Not Do" is the title of DK Nnuro's debut novel. He was born in Ghana, has taught novel writing at the University of Iowa and is currently curator of special projects at the university's Stanley Museum of Art. Mr. Nnuro joins us now from Iowa City.
