President Biden will give his State of the Union address on Tuesday. That's the annual event where he delivers his policy agenda to Congress. The address comes at a time when he's tackling a lot of politically charged issues like high inflation and police violence, all while he's trying to find his footing with a new Republican majority in the House that's intent on using their oversight authority to the fullest. So while the address is technically to Congress, it is also a chance to speak directly to the American people and, for that matter, to the world. So we wondered if it still does. Does the event still have an impact as a television event and as a communications tool? We called NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik for his take. David, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us once again.

17 HOURS AGO