Montgomery, AL

MPD places officer on administrative leave after domestic violence charge

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

The Montgomery Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave Thursday after the sheriff's office charged him with third-degree domestic violence for harassment.

The department has initiated disciplinary hearings against Daniel Webster III, 37.

Webster joined the department in 2007 and has been a part of the criminal investigations division.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

