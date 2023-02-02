ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kodai Senga also had iffy physical before Mets’ Carlos Correa saga

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258rkE_0kaZz52900

New Mets pitcher Kodai Senga throws 100 mph and has a forkball so good it’s called a “ghost” pitch , he has a career 2.59 ERA and five rings in Japan before age 30. Yet, with a $75 million deal , he got slightly more than mid-rotation starter Taijuan Walker. The reason may be what sources say is an iffy medical.

His physical was actually OK’d before figures were finalized by a team that’s become a stickler on physicals in what was said to be a “good behind-the-scenes collaborative effort.” If this mode impacted the final number, it also curtailed potential drama. Folks in the know say it’s common for Japanese pitchers to show more wear on the arm earlier since star starters there throw more innings at younger ages.

Mets people express confidence he’ll be healthy for 2023.

Meantime, Carlos Correa’s three deals did provide a lot of drama. But in the end, he may have gotten the right deal – six years with a high $33.3 million AAV – following a lot of headlines. One rival exec predicted no one will ever again get $200 million after two failures (one doctor suggested Correa has the worst ankle he’s seen) and called it a “Houdini” job to get that much after a “collapsed market.” But the Twins love him, and pay no tax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tx3Hi_0kaZz52900
Kodai Senga (l.) with Mets general manager Billy Eppler during a press conference at Citi Field on Dec. 19, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GZJr_0kaZz52900
Carlos Correa (l.) with agent Scott Boras after re-signing with the Twins on Jan. 11, 2023.
AP

The Angels already had a boffo winter – Tyler Anderson at $40 million for three years and Carlos Estevez at $13.5 million for two years look like rare potential bargains in this market — and still have a little to spend. They’ve been in touch on Gary Sanchez, Zack Britton, Andrew Chafin, Elvis Andrus and Michael Wacha, among others.

Anthony Rendon, who the Angels see as a key, is said feeling “fantastic.”

Yuli Guerriel had been seeking $3 million. He’s still out there after turning down a few deals. He changed agents, but apparently the issue was actually his sub .700 OPS.

Dusty Baker is stumping to get Gurriel back with the Astros, though the fit is tight after they signed Jose Abreu.

Stephen Strasburg is throwing near his Washington home. Pitching prognosis remains unclear, as TOS provides no certainties.

Cole Hamels is receiving calls after an impressive throwing session in Arlington, Texas. He was 88-91 on the gun, and appears to have a good chance at a comeback.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder

The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
OAKLAND, CA
New York Post

Yankees keeping Luis Severino out of World Baseball Classic

Luis Severino’s next pitch will come for the Yankees, not for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.  The oft-injured right-hander was not given permission by general manager Brian Cashman to pitch in the WBC, which begins next month.  The decision wasn’t all that surprising given how much time Severino has lost to injuries since signing a four-year, $40 million extension prior to the 2019 season.  The Yankees picked up the $15 million team option earlier in the offseason, which will make the deal worth $52.5 million over five years, despite Severino having pitched in just 26 regular season games over the...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Carlos Beltran leaving YES Network for job in Mets’ front office

Former Mets great Carlos Beltran is getting another chance with the club. Sources tell The Post the Mets are hiring their former star center fielder to join their front office, where he will work under GM Billy Eppler. It isn’t clear what Beltran’s duties will be yet, but he is a well-regarded baseball mind as well as a former superstar player. Beltran’s hiring comes three years after he was hired as Mets manager then fired after he was linked to the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Mets manager Buck Showalter considered Beltran for his coaching staff a year ago and this offseason as assistant hitting coach. Beltran recently informed YES Network that he was leaving his broadcast job with them. Andrew Marchand reported in The Post there were plans to move Beltran from broadcasting games into the studio to do pre- and post-game duties. The Mets couldn’t be reached for comment.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

How additions of Conforto, Haniger stabilize Giants' outfield

The Giants will head into the 2023 MLB season with a more stable outfield. Although none of the outfielders are Aaron Judge, who re-signed with the New York Yankees, San Francisco fans can count on new names regularly taking the field. San Francisco signed Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Mets’ pitching moves part of MLB player competitions to watch in 2023

Here is a sentence not used often this offseason: That was an area in which Steve Cohen saved money. Out the door from the Mets’ rotation went Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, at a total cost of $320 million, and in walked Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana for $187.7 million. That $132.3 million difference does not exactly fall into the Wilpon-ian agenda, since — among other items — Cohen authorized spending more than that ($162 million) just to retain Brandon Nimmo. But starting pitching was a Mets strength last season. Even with deGrom limited to 11 regular-season starts, the rotation...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Behind the scenes at Super Bowl week is where sports media shakeups kick off

PHOENIX — The reason Super Bowl week brings me back to my days of covering baseball is because it is like the Winter Meetings with all the talks, rumors and moves. Let’s go back to just a year ago in Los Angeles. The game was broadcast on NBC, and these were the top NFL announcing teams at the time: Fox: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman NBC: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth CBS: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo ESPN: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick Jr. Amazon: TBD Now they are: Fox: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen NBC: Mike Tirico and Collinsworth CBS: Nantz and Romo ESPN: Buck and Aikman Amazon: Michaels and...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
182K+
Followers
77K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy