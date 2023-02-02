ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

Lanny Poffo, former pro wrestler and WWE legend’s brother, dies

By Michael Reiner
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146wdh_0kaZz1VF00

( WKBN ) – The brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage has passed away, according to multiple reports.

Pro wrestling great Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died:

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny.”

Hacksaw Jim Duggan on Twitter

Poffo is the real-life brother of Angelo Poffo, who performed as “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Angelo Poffo died in May 2011.

CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states

Poffo first appeared in WWE in 1985 as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo where he would read poems to the crowd. He then became “The Genius,” as he was dressed in a graduation cap and gown and feuded with the likes of Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Koko B. Ware. He also served as an on-screen manager for “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig for a brief period of time.

“Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE,” WWE wrote on its site Thursday . “While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect [Curt Hennig]. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

When will I get my tax refund?

Tax season is officially open and those filers in line for a refund this year may be wondering when the money will land in their accounts.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com

Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
KDAF

Schumer mocks GOP: ‘Nobody is taking away your gas stove’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is accusing Republicans of fueling a frenzy over unfounded rumors that the Biden administration is getting ready to ban popular gas stoves because they don’t want to explain what spending cuts they want in exchange for raising the debt limit.
KDAF

KDAF

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy