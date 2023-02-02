ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica Dari-Del shooting: Woman shot in torso, man found dead inside convenience store

By Edward Harris and Brandon Whiting, Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Two Utica schools were placed on lockout Thursday afternoon after a woman was shot in the torso at the Dari-Del convenience store on Noyes Street.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Utica Police and Fire units responded to calls of a woman who was shot at the store. Police were told the man who allegedly shot her was holed up inside the convenience store, and potentially dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police set up a perimeter around the store, cordoning off the area while waiting for Metro SWAT, Oneida County Sherriff's Office and New Hartford Police units to arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzVb4_0kaZyy5i00

The woman, who was shot in her torso, was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where she was then entered into emergency surgery. As of Thursday evening, police said she was still in surgery.

At the scene, Metro SWAT and Herkimer Police used a robotic vehicle and a drone to scout the area and located Jakwon Ramos, 27, of New York City, in the rear of the store.

More: 2 charged in Utica candlelight vigil shooting that injured 12-year-old Malik Herron

More: Extreme cold temperatures on tap this weekend in Mohawk Valley: What to know

Utica Fire Department personnel entered the store and determined Ramos had died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Two Utica City schools were placed on lockout as a result of their vicinity to the crime scene. Both faculty and students were kept inside until the area was deemed to be safe.

The investigation has been assigned to the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit, where part of the investigation will be to determine the events leading up to the shooting as well as any possible motives.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica Dari-Del shooting: Woman shot in torso, man found dead inside convenience store

