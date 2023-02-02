ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Completely free tax filing options offered for Idahoans both online and in person

By DANAE LENZ
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Tax season is upon us once again. Although it is the most dreaded time of year for many, there are 100 percent free online options available, as well as free in-person tax prep programs for Southeast Idaho residents.

Many Idahoans are unaware that they can file taxes for free online, and the Idaho State Tax Commission wants to change that.

“Out of the 986,000 plus returns we processed last year, nearly 611,000 Idaho taxpayers could have qualified to e-file for free. But only about 70,000 of them took advantage of the free-file option,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said in the news release. “We’d like to see more people use the service.”

In a Monday news release, the commission urged Idahoans making less than $73,000 a year to go to tax.idaho.gov/freefile to see the options available to them.

The phenomenon of free filing options going underutilized is not only found in Idaho. In fact, nationwide, only 4 percent of eligible taxpayers used a free file program in the 2021 tax season , according to the. U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The reasons for this reportedly involve the big online tax prep companies — H&R Block and Intuit, the maker of TurboTax — pushing for the U.S. government not to create its own free tax filing system. In 2002, the IRS agreed to a deal in which it wouldn’t create its own free system to avoid financially devastating the private tax prep sector in exchange for the companies providing a free option for lower-income Americans.

But according to reporting from ProPublica , “Intuit purposefully suppressed its own Free File product. It added website code to block its Free File page from showing up in search engines and used manipulative marketing patterns to trick customers into paying for TurboTax even when they qualified for Free File. It later removed the code.”

ProPublica reporting shows H&R Block employed similar tactics.

H&R Block and Intuit, however, both maintain they support the free online filing of taxes, though they've both left the Free File program in recent years.

In addition to online options for free filing, there are two in-person free tax filing options available to people in Southeast Idaho.

Idaho State University’s College of Business is once again offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program every Thursday now through March 16. Participants must make around $57,000 or less.

The program is run by qualified student volunteers, offering them real-world experience as well as the opportunity to benefit their community.

To take part in the program, visit the ISU Rendezvous Center, room 213, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Bring your ID, Social Security card and all tax documents. Drop off your documents, and they will give you a call when your tax forms are ready.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide also offers free tax preparation to anyone of any age, but especially to those 50 or older who can’t afford to pay for tax prep. The AARP program runs from Feb. 2 through April 13 at the following locations in Southeast Idaho:

— Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays.

— Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.

— Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment only. Call 208-233-1212 to schedule an appointment.

— Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St. in Blackfoot, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

— Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Other than at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, all appointments are first-come, first-served.

For more information about ISU’s tax prep program, contact Dawn Konicek, associate clinical professor of accounting, at 208-282-4145. For more information about the program offered by AARP, contact John Van Horn, 6th District coordinator, at 208-221-5646 or aarpjohn@gmail.com.

The deadline to file 2022 income taxes is Tuesday, April 18.

Pocatello, ID
