North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Berkeley County receives clean report in 2022 audit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Outside auditors Mauldin and Jenkins issued Berkeley County a "clean report" or "unmodified opinion" in a 2022 independent audit. The audit was presented to the County Council on Jan. 23, according to a press release. The report is the best possible opinion the county can receive, which has been received by the county for several consecutive years.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

FAA: Flights paused at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington due to national security

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the FAA website, CHS, MYR, and ILM are no longer grounded. At 3:14 p.m., the FAA stated the flights at these three airports are resuming, other airspace has been reopened, and normal operations are resuming. The announcement follows the U.S. military downing a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the ocean near the Carolinas.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced Friday afternoon that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Odd to get it the first time three years after the outbreak," Haynie said in a social media post. "Suzette and I are ever thankful for good healthcare."
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

DD2 Board of Trustees holding workshop on Feb. 4

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees will hold a workshop today, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. According to a press release, the meeting will be held at the Summerville Manufacturing Center, 102 Greenwave Blvd., in Summerville. Topics will include academics, student...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Candidates to launch campaigns for SCDP chair on Feb. 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The campaign launch event for the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) chair candidates and vice-chairs team will take place today, Feb. 4, in Charleston. The event will be at ILA Hall Local 1422, 1142 Morrison Drive, according to a press release. The event will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ravenel Bridge southbound closed to vehicle fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The southbound route of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge has been closed the evening of Feb. 3 due to a vehicle fire. The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced the closure on Twitter at 9:45 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Oldest AME Church in the South is restoring their organ

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — What is a church without music?. Mother Emanuel AME’s 113- year-old organ is being restored. "The music is really strong in the African American church and so when we sing our hymns, our anthems, our spirituals, it sets us on another level," said Wayne Singleton, the minister of music.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Calhoun Street lane closures Sunday night due to construction

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) \ — Roadwork will take place on Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Calhoun Street. Construction crews will be doing asphalt milling and paving, causing some lane closures throughout the night. The work area runs from the gore of the connector to the intersection...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews responding to rollover crash, vehicle fire on Ladson Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the North Charleston Fire Department are responding to a rollover crash on Ladson Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway Monday morning. NCFD urged the public to avoid the area shortly after 8:15 a.m. According to the fire department, the crash involved a vehicle...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

