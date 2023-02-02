NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the FAA website, CHS, MYR, and ILM are no longer grounded. At 3:14 p.m., the FAA stated the flights at these three airports are resuming, other airspace has been reopened, and normal operations are resuming. The announcement follows the U.S. military downing a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the ocean near the Carolinas.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO