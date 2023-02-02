Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County receives clean report in 2022 audit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Outside auditors Mauldin and Jenkins issued Berkeley County a "clean report" or "unmodified opinion" in a 2022 independent audit. The audit was presented to the County Council on Jan. 23, according to a press release. The report is the best possible opinion the county can receive, which has been received by the county for several consecutive years.
abcnews4.com
FAA: Flights paused at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington due to national security
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the FAA website, CHS, MYR, and ILM are no longer grounded. At 3:14 p.m., the FAA stated the flights at these three airports are resuming, other airspace has been reopened, and normal operations are resuming. The announcement follows the U.S. military downing a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the ocean near the Carolinas.
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie tests positive for COVID-19
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced Friday afternoon that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Odd to get it the first time three years after the outbreak," Haynie said in a social media post. "Suzette and I are ever thankful for good healthcare."
abcnews4.com
DD2 Board of Trustees holding workshop on Feb. 4
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees will hold a workshop today, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. According to a press release, the meeting will be held at the Summerville Manufacturing Center, 102 Greenwave Blvd., in Summerville. Topics will include academics, student...
abcnews4.com
DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
abcnews4.com
Dominion Energy responding to gas leak in South Pointe neighborhood of Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of Summerville Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a gas leak in the South Pointe neighborhood, the department shared shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The leak is in the area of South Pointe Boulevard and True Grit Way, officials say. The...
abcnews4.com
Summerville brewery introduces new lager to celebrate town's 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — 175 years of Summerville has one of the town's breweries feeling inspired. On Saturday, Oak Road Brewery is releasing a light lager called 1847 Summerville Lager, something the brewery hopes becomes a "sudsy staple" for the community. “1847 Summerville Lager allows Oak Road Brewery to...
abcnews4.com
Candidates to launch campaigns for SCDP chair on Feb. 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The campaign launch event for the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) chair candidates and vice-chairs team will take place today, Feb. 4, in Charleston. The event will be at ILA Hall Local 1422, 1142 Morrison Drive, according to a press release. The event will be...
abcnews4.com
Tools marks expert: Shell casings around Murdaugh's wife match with those at his property
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) tool marks expert Paul Greer testified the cartridge casings found around Maggie Murdaugh's body match with cartridge casings from two places at Alex Murdaugh's Moselle property. On Feb. 3, Day 10 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial for the deaths...
abcnews4.com
25 survivors of gun violence to receive free beauty treatments in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Teresa's Creations salon in Summerville will be providing free beauty treatments to 25 survivors of gun violence today, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a press release, local gun violence survivors and Everytown for Gun Safety program managers Melody Geddis McFadden...
abcnews4.com
Mike Pence to meet with North Charleston police chief during visit to South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in the Lowcountry on Monday. Pence has plans to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other law enforcement officials at 1 p.m. to discuss calls to defund the police. At 6 p.m.,...
abcnews4.com
From Charleston to President of Liberia: The story of James Skivring Smith
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A native of Charleston, James Skivring Smith (born circa 1825) moved to Liberia as a child. Within a year, he was orphaned after his parents perished from the “African fever,” which was most likely what we know today as malaria. Smith later returned...
abcnews4.com
Ravenel Bridge southbound closed to vehicle fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The southbound route of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge has been closed the evening of Feb. 3 due to a vehicle fire. The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced the closure on Twitter at 9:45 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Person shot while riding in car on Highway 78; Suspect not identified
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, a man arrived to Summerville Medical Center to receive treatment after he had been shot in the hand. The victim told...
abcnews4.com
Oldest AME Church in the South is restoring their organ
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — What is a church without music?. Mother Emanuel AME’s 113- year-old organ is being restored. "The music is really strong in the African American church and so when we sing our hymns, our anthems, our spirituals, it sets us on another level," said Wayne Singleton, the minister of music.
abcnews4.com
2 dead after car drives wrong way on I-26 eastbound in Berkeley County
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP reported two people died in a two vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound near the 197 mile marker around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities report a Nissan was traveling east on I-26 and a Mazda was traveling west on I-26 in the eastbound lane, causing a head on crash.
abcnews4.com
Calhoun Street lane closures Sunday night due to construction
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) \ — Roadwork will take place on Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Calhoun Street. Construction crews will be doing asphalt milling and paving, causing some lane closures throughout the night. The work area runs from the gore of the connector to the intersection...
abcnews4.com
What you need to know ahead of Week 3 of the Murdaugh double-murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — It is officially the third week of the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial in the deaths of his son, Paul and wife, Maggie, and as proceedings start this week, some key witnesses heard Monday could determine how the rest of the week plays out in the Colleton County courthouse.
abcnews4.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 11: Trial resumes for third week
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A third week in the Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday. The trial is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m., but the jury won't join until 11:30 a.m. Mark Tinsley is expected to testify Monday before the jury comes in. Tinsley is the attorney of...
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to rollover crash, vehicle fire on Ladson Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the North Charleston Fire Department are responding to a rollover crash on Ladson Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway Monday morning. NCFD urged the public to avoid the area shortly after 8:15 a.m. According to the fire department, the crash involved a vehicle...
Comments / 0