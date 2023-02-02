Read full article on original website
Armando Portillo
3d ago
I used to really like Rodgers, but his ego got a little too big for the stadium.
Reply(3)
15
Ken Edwards
2d ago
Get Brock a couple more decent o lineman & he'll do fine& maybe Lance will figure out the position too.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Aaron Rodgers has message for former teammate Davante Adams as the receiver tries to recruit him to Raiders
If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to reunite with star receiver Davante Adams, he's going to need some help from the current Las Vegas Raider.
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers tells Josh Allen where he can put his asterisk after winning rain-shortened Pro-Am at Pebble
The ninth time was the charm for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers QB (at least for now) finally checking off a “bucket list” moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rodgers teamed with Canada’s Ben Silverman to shoot a 26-under 189 total and win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke over Peter Malnati and Don Colleran on Sunday afternoon.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
Former Steeler Antonio Brown blames James Harrison for giving him CTE
Just when we think the saga of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown cannot get more bizarre, he tops it. This time it came in the form of an Instagram Live video. Brown said in the video that former teammate James Harrison gave Brown a big hit with what...
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
NBA World Reacts To Sunday's Steph Curry Announcement
Earlier: Steph Curry injured his left leg during Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. At the very least, it could be a little while before we see the Warriors superstar again, based on the latest reporting on Curry's status. "Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the ...
Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings
One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
golfmagic.com
"Deeply tragic and embarrassing" Bubba Watson re-names LIV Golf League team
Bubba Watson appears to have re-branded his LIV Golf League side, switching from Niblicks GC to the Range GOATS. The new name was spotted on the side of Watson's cap in a promotional video for the breakaway tour, with the second season set to get underway later this month in Mexico.
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade
Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith make swift Saudi Arabia exit
Phil Mickelson will have more time to get involved in social media debates about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour after he missed the cut at the Saudi International. A visibly skinnier Mickelson, 52, wasn't the only big name to miss the halfway cut at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah.
9 athletes playing at the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen
The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am is here, and that means we’ve got a bunch of big names who play golf on the side joining the field of PGA Tour stars. Among that group are nine athletes — current and former pros in their respective sports — some of whom are REALLY good at the sport. Sometimes, their appearance results in a funny moment or two, like Green Bay Packers (for now) QB Aaron Rodgers telling the world he wasn’t going to the San Francisco 49ers.
Peyton Manning Infuriated After Controversial End to Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
Peyton Manning was mad about the end of the Pro Bowl flag football games.
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Which celebrity at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has the best swing? Let's take a look
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is officially underway with Hank Lebioda leading the pack after an opening-round 8-under 63. Although a few fan favorites are in the field this week — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick — the galleries are moving their way through Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill in search of their favorite celebrities.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 33