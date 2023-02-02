ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Post-Searchlight

Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival Approaches

Downtown Bainbridge will be bustling with activity on Saturday, February 4 as the whole city comes together once again for the 3rd annual Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival. Gallagher Dempsey, owner and head brewer of the much-celebrated Southern Philosophy Brewing located in Bainbridge, began the event a few years ago when he recognized there was a need to find more reasons to get the community out enjoying the mild winter climate. “We thought, hey, what music would do well here and be able to bring a diverse audience together? What’s something that’s maybe a bit underappreciated and could support the push to strengthen our community?” Dempsey said, “And the obvious answer was Jazz and Blues.”
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion. Updated: 6 hours...
TIFTON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

South Broad Street Storefronts, Cairo

The heart of Cairo’s commercial historic district is situated along South Broad Street and is largely intact. The plaza parks make it a very pedestrian friendly area. A nice variety of commercial styles from the late-19th and early- to mid-20th century are present. Most of these historic storefronts are...
CAIRO, GA
Highschool Baseball Pro

Tifton, February 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe nurses honored with DAISY Awards

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winners. RN Regina Barnes was honored in December as the DAISY Award winner, and RN Lauren Alvey was the DAISY Award recipient for January. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy

Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’:...
CAIRO, GA
tourcounsel.com

Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
ALBANY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Ebenezer A. M. E. Church, 1920 & Ebenezer School, 1930, Whigham

A sign on this church dates the congregation to 1878, but further research suggests that it was established in the 1860s, likely during the Civil War. In its listing for the National Register of Historic Places, Brother George Donald said that Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church was “founded by African Americans who would slip off into the woods to pray in secret” and that the church began as “brush arbor” at Piney Grove, located southwest of Whigham. The 1878 date is likely when the congregation adopted the tenets of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
WHIGHAM, GA
WALB 10

Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
ALBANY, GA
proclaimerscv.com

On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”

Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany

ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
ALBANY, GA

