Downtown Bainbridge will be bustling with activity on Saturday, February 4 as the whole city comes together once again for the 3rd annual Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival. Gallagher Dempsey, owner and head brewer of the much-celebrated Southern Philosophy Brewing located in Bainbridge, began the event a few years ago when he recognized there was a need to find more reasons to get the community out enjoying the mild winter climate. “We thought, hey, what music would do well here and be able to bring a diverse audience together? What’s something that’s maybe a bit underappreciated and could support the push to strengthen our community?” Dempsey said, “And the obvious answer was Jazz and Blues.”

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO