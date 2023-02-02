Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
Post-Searchlight
Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival Approaches
Downtown Bainbridge will be bustling with activity on Saturday, February 4 as the whole city comes together once again for the 3rd annual Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival. Gallagher Dempsey, owner and head brewer of the much-celebrated Southern Philosophy Brewing located in Bainbridge, began the event a few years ago when he recognized there was a need to find more reasons to get the community out enjoying the mild winter climate. “We thought, hey, what music would do well here and be able to bring a diverse audience together? What’s something that’s maybe a bit underappreciated and could support the push to strengthen our community?” Dempsey said, “And the obvious answer was Jazz and Blues.”
Sheros: Annie Johnson
It was in her living room in Lake Jackson in 1998, where retired homemaker Annie Johnson says she heard the voice of God.
WALB 10
Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion. Updated: 6 hours...
Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship
SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours. Today,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
South Broad Street Storefronts, Cairo
The heart of Cairo’s commercial historic district is situated along South Broad Street and is largely intact. The plaza parks make it a very pedestrian friendly area. A nice variety of commercial styles from the late-19th and early- to mid-20th century are present. Most of these historic storefronts are...
Tifton, February 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia hospital hosts National Wear Red Day for women’s heart health awareness
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) hosted nearly 100 women on Friday in honor of National Wear Red Day. For the entire month of February, people nationwide pay close attention to preventing and treating cardiovascular disease, which continues to be the leading cause of death for women across the world each year.
Phoebe nurses honored with DAISY Awards
ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winners. RN Regina Barnes was honored in December as the DAISY Award winner, and RN Lauren Alvey was the DAISY Award recipient for January. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity to help others.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’:...
tourcounsel.com
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Ebenezer A. M. E. Church, 1920 & Ebenezer School, 1930, Whigham
A sign on this church dates the congregation to 1878, but further research suggests that it was established in the 1860s, likely during the Civil War. In its listing for the National Register of Historic Places, Brother George Donald said that Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church was “founded by African Americans who would slip off into the woods to pray in secret” and that the church began as “brush arbor” at Piney Grove, located southwest of Whigham. The 1878 date is likely when the congregation adopted the tenets of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
WALB 10
Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
Alma Bacon County barely beats Pelham
A tight-knit tilt turned in Alma Bacon County's direction just enough to squeeze past Pelham 37-34 at Alma Bacon County High on February 4 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
proclaimerscv.com
On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”
Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
Hanna: “That Material Should Not Have Been On That Bulletin Board”
After a story by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna told The Florida Standard that messages on a bulletin board at Rickards High School were removed because the content violated school board policy. TR first reported that Leon County Schools was investigating the legality of the contents of a bulletin board controlled by […]
DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany
ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
