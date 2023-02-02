ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

New initiatives announced to combat cancer rates among firefighters in North Carolina

By Deana Harley
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0hBm_0kaZyXSD00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in North Carolina have new resources today to help them recognize their own risk of cancer in the profession.

They say they have a lot of tools helping them, including safer gear and washing methods, but the one thing they’re lacking here in Raleigh is cancer screenings.

One firefighter in Raleigh who survived cancer says that’s the most important thing.

“You’ll know when something is out of the ordinary, if you’re pretty in touch with yourself and you’re honest about it, you’ll know when there’s something wrong,” Nathan Burgess said.

He served with the Raleigh Fire Department for about 20 years before being diagnosed with throat cancer last year. He’s just one of many men and women the department has in mind when implementing new systems to keep those first responders safe.

“We have particulate blocking hoods that block carcinogen materials that could come through the fabric,” Keith Wilder, a battalion chief with the department, said. “Everybody has two sets of gear.”

With those initiatives and others already in the department’s back pocket, leaders say they’re still working on getting one really important tool for firefighters, the one thing that Burgess says was key in him getting early treatment.

“The one thing we really lack, and this is the big hurdle that we need to get over, is cancer detection through health screenings,” Wilder said.

Wilder says it doesn’t come down to funding, but rather just getting systems into place.

“The city has given us some money to fund this effort, but there are some hurdles you have to cross, for instance you have to have medical involved, and then you have to have legal involved,” he explained.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance announced new initiatives to combat cancer rates among firefighters, one of those being grant money that fire departments in the state can use for screenings.

Wilder says beyond the physical protections, it all comes down to education, and making sure every firefighter is thinking about the invisible danger of carcinogens.

“This requires a huge paradigm shift in the way people think, because it’s not something we ever thought about being an enemy, but it’s our number one enemy,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
WECT

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy