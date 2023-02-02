Lina Hermine Stehle 94, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday February 3, 2023 in a St. Joseph, MO hospital. She was born May 24, 1928 in Wiesbaden-Dotzheim, Germany the daughter of the late Hermine & Karl Boss. She married John Stehle on September 25, 1948 and they shared 74 years of marriage. She enjoyed going to the casino with her friends and taking care of her greatest joy, her children and grandchildren. Lina was preceded in death by her parents, son Gary Lee (Valerie) Stehle, grandson Chris, great grandson Gary Michael, and four sisters. Survivors include: husband John of the home, sons Terry (Kelley) Stehle, Platte City, MO and Jerry M (Jackie) Stehle, St. Joseph, MO. Grandchildren, Julie, Michael, Lauren, Roselee, Kimberlee, Stephanie, Claire, and Libby. Great grandchildren, Emma, James, Grace, Lily, Jayden, Aiden, Kyle, Nora, Maia, Amara and Margaret. The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO