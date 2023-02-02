Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recreational marijuana sales have kicked off Friday in Missouri. Monday, February 6 was the original start date for recreational sales, but the state announced Thursday that many dispensaries would be granted their licenses early, and the dispensaries here in St. Joseph were among those approved. CEO of...
kq2.com
Shanon L. Byous
Shanon L. (Stubbs) Byous, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born September 12, 1972 to Robert Joseph and Vicki Linn (Lile) Stubbs in St. Joseph, Missouri. Shanon graduated from Lafayette High School in 1990. She was very active in Theater. She continued her education...
kq2.com
UPDATE: Kielynn Anderson has been located safe
UPDATE: Kielynn Anderson has been located safe. (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing child. Kielynn Anderson, 11, is 4' 11" with blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs 85 pounds. Kielynn was last seen wearing a black and white...
kq2.com
Lina Hermine Stehle
Lina Hermine Stehle 94, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday February 3, 2023 in a St. Joseph, MO hospital. She was born May 24, 1928 in Wiesbaden-Dotzheim, Germany the daughter of the late Hermine & Karl Boss. She married John Stehle on September 25, 1948 and they shared 74 years of marriage. She enjoyed going to the casino with her friends and taking care of her greatest joy, her children and grandchildren. Lina was preceded in death by her parents, son Gary Lee (Valerie) Stehle, grandson Chris, great grandson Gary Michael, and four sisters. Survivors include: husband John of the home, sons Terry (Kelley) Stehle, Platte City, MO and Jerry M (Jackie) Stehle, St. Joseph, MO. Grandchildren, Julie, Michael, Lauren, Roselee, Kimberlee, Stephanie, Claire, and Libby. Great grandchildren, Emma, James, Grace, Lily, Jayden, Aiden, Kyle, Nora, Maia, Amara and Margaret. The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Comments / 0