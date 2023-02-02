ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reuters

Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
WRAL

Furor Over Chinese Spy Balloon Leads to a Diplomatic Crisis

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was sighted above the Rocky Mountain state of Montana, igniting a frenzy of media coverage and political commentary over a machine that the Pentagon said posed no threat to the United States.
KANSAS STATE
WRAL

Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome...
WRAL

Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid

CNN — Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment. "They spread through the house in seconds," 29-year-old al-Hayja told CNN. "Two soldiers came...
WRAL

Powerful quake kills more than 200 people in Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, TURKEY — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. At least 207 were killed and hundreds injured, and the toll was expected to rise.
WRAL

Police: 2 Pakistani Taliban commanders killed in northwest

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — Pakistani police killed two commanders from a militant group in the country’s northwest, a local officer said Saturday. Pakistan has increased its operations against militants after a surge in violence by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, particularly in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The TTP...
WRAL

US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

CNN — US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. President Joe Biden approved the downing of the balloon, Austin said in a statement, which a US official...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say

CNN — At least 22 people have died in connection widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials. Interior Minister Carolina Tohá confirmed during a news conference on Saturday that 22 people are dead. There are 1,429 people in shelters, 554 injured and 16 suffering severe burns who are in serious condition, she said.
WRAL

Here's what to worry about and what not as Chinese balloon drifts over US

Bruce Jentleson, Duke professor of public policy and political science, says foreign tensions are too high for the U.S. to risk shooting a Chinese balloon out of the sky. Bruce Jentleson, Duke professor of public policy and political science, says foreign tensions are too high for the U.S. to risk shooting a Chinese balloon out of the sky.
WRAL

7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey. A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At...

