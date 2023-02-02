Read full article on original website
WRAL
Pope Francis pleads for peace as he meets South Sudanese people displaced by war
CNN — Pope Francis called for peace on Saturday as he met a group of several hundred South Sudanese people internally displaced by war at an event in the country's capital Juba. "I want to renew my forceful and heartfelt appeal to end all conflict and to resume the...
Russia Loses World's Largest Nuclear Submarine
There had been speculation over the fate of the Dmitry Donskoy, which was first launched in 1980.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
WRAL
Furor Over Chinese Spy Balloon Leads to a Diplomatic Crisis
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was sighted above the Rocky Mountain state of Montana, igniting a frenzy of media coverage and political commentary over a machine that the Pentagon said posed no threat to the United States.
WRAL
Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome...
WRAL
Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid
CNN — Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment. "They spread through the house in seconds," 29-year-old al-Hayja told CNN. "Two soldiers came...
WRAL
Powerful quake kills more than 200 people in Turkey, Syria
ANKARA, TURKEY — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. At least 207 were killed and hundreds injured, and the toll was expected to rise.
WRAL
Police: 2 Pakistani Taliban commanders killed in northwest
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — Pakistani police killed two commanders from a militant group in the country’s northwest, a local officer said Saturday. Pakistan has increased its operations against militants after a surge in violence by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, particularly in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The TTP...
WRAL
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
CNN — US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. President Joe Biden approved the downing of the balloon, Austin said in a statement, which a US official...
WRAL
Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say
CNN — At least 22 people have died in connection widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials. Interior Minister Carolina Tohá confirmed during a news conference on Saturday that 22 people are dead. There are 1,429 people in shelters, 554 injured and 16 suffering severe burns who are in serious condition, she said.
WRAL
Here's what to worry about and what not as Chinese balloon drifts over US
Bruce Jentleson, Duke professor of public policy and political science, says foreign tensions are too high for the U.S. to risk shooting a Chinese balloon out of the sky. Bruce Jentleson, Duke professor of public policy and political science, says foreign tensions are too high for the U.S. to risk shooting a Chinese balloon out of the sky.
WRAL
7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey. A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At...
