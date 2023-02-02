ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Kent City girls cruise past Brethren in Saturday hoops action

In a rare Saturday afternoon contest, the Kent City girls’ basketball team made quick work of the Brethren Bobcats. The host Eagles won the non-conference game, 59-25. Kent City wasted little time determining the outcome of the contest. They raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter. They increased their lead to 37-8 by the half by outscoring Brethren 14-4 during the second stanza.
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View’s Jayce Allen heading to Heidelberg University for football

MUSKEGON– — Orchard View’s Jayce Allen is taking his football talents to the next level. Allen recently signed his national letter of intent to attend Heidelberg University, located in Tiffin, Ohio. Heidelberg University competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference, which is comprised of NCAA Division III institutions...
TIFFIN, OH
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Jayhawks eclipse 100-point mark in win over Kirtland

The host Muskegon Community College women had an offensive explosion on Saturday in a 106-38 victory over Kirtland College. MCC came out focused after a tough loss on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks led 29-8 after the first quarter and 51-20 at the half. After a short lapse to the start...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Big Reds’ winning streak comes to an end against North Farmington

GRAND RAPIDS– — It was a battle of two Division 1 heavyweights. In the end, the No. 5-ranked North Farmington Raiders handed the No. 3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds their first loss of the season in a 68-55 decision. The game was played in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee lineman Caden Vansickle signs with Michigan Tech

Manistee senior Caden Vansickle didn’t start playing football until his freshman year, and even then, only after a friend convinced him to go out for the junior varsity team. Now, 4 years later Vansickle is preparing to continue his career in college after signing a national letter of intent...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Julie Ashbaugh making her mark as a leader for the Grant Tigers

The fortunes of the Grant Tiger girls’ basketball program have improved since the arrival of junior point guard Julie Ashbaugh. Ashbaugh is one of the area’s leading scorers. On Tuesday, she will lead the Tigers into battle against fellow CSAA foe Tri-County. Last season, Grant finished with an...
GRANT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lumberjacks fall in chippy night against Youngstown

Getting a win streak going isn’t easy when your team struggles to score goals. That was the case on Saturday in the Muskegon Lumberjacks’ 5-1 loss to Youngstown at Trinity Health Arena. The Lumberjacks captured an exciting 5-4 win over the Phantoms on Friday night, but finding a...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague takes down Ludington in low scoring Thursday hoops contest

Ludington’s hold on first place in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division girls basketball race became a little more precarious Thursday night with a 28-21 loss at Montague. It was the second straight loss for the Orioles, and their first in the conference, as their lead over the Wildcats...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Dominant defense fuels Montague to victory over Orchard View

Montague allowed a single point in the second quarter enroute to a 57-39 victory over the Orchard View Cardinals on Friday night. The host Wildcats outscored OV 15-1 in the second quarter. The Wildcats led 10-9 before the defensive clinic in the second quarter pushed the halftime lead to 26-10....
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall falls victim to GR Covenant Christian in boys hoops

Talk about a wild finish … look no further than Friday night’s non-conference game between the visiting Whitehall Vikings and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian. When the dust finally cleared, the host Chargers had a hard fought 75-71 victory over the Vikings. The final quarter featured a combined 51 points scored between the two teams.
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shillinger scores 28 as Ludington cruises past Fremont

A big third quarter allowed the Ludington boys basketball team to pull away from Fremont and post a 64-48 victory Friday. The game was played in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. The Orioles successfully rebounded from a 66-35 loss to Cadillac in their last game. Ludington forged a narrow...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Nash hits for 32 as Jayhawk men end five-game losing streak

MUSKEGON — The losing streak is over for the Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team. On Saturday, the Jayhawks captured a 58-52 conference victory over Kirtland Community College and ended their five-game losing streak. The Jayhawks led 29-23 at the half. Both teams put up 29 points in...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores’ rally falls short against Holland

A rough first half by the Mona Shores boys basketball team spelled trouble as it fell, 65-57 to Holland in an OK-Green matchup. Both teams got off to slow starts in the first quarter as the Sailors trailed, 7-1 after the first eight minutes. Holland dominated the second quarter as...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic falls to West Michigan Aviation Academy

Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League boys basketball matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC jumped out in the first quarter with a 16-15 edge. The second quarter doomed the Crusaders as they were outscored 26-8 and...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fourth-quarter surge carries Reeths-Puffer to victory over rival Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Suddenly, there’s a tie atop the OK-Green standings in girls’ basketball. That’s because on Friday night, the host Reeths-Puffer Rockets turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter and defeated the Muskegon Big Reds 56-52. The result means the Rockets and Big Reds are now tied for first place.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawk bowling teams finish fourth at Glen Oaks Invitational

The Muskegon Community College bowling teams both finished fourth on Friday at the Glen Oaks Community College Invitational. Dawson DeWitt led MCC with a 620 series and ninth place. Ethan May followed in 10th place with a 604. Alexis Morgan came in ninth place for the women with a 527...
MUSKEGON, MI

