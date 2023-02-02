Read full article on original website
WRGB
Strong winds, arctic air ends out our week
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — We haven't had to contend with any widespread low wind chills so far this winter, but that's set to change starting early Friday. When wind accompanies cold temperatures, it means our bodies become susceptible to losing heat much quicker than if there was no wind.
Blinding snow squalls could cause whiteout conditions tonight in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A blast of Arctic air could push a brief but dangerous line of snow squalls across Upstate New York tonight. Snow squalls are fast-moving, intense storms that can quickly coat roads with snow. They’re accompanied with high winds, gusting to over 40 mph, that can reduce visibility to almost zero.
Arctic Blast Reportedly Responsible for Infant’s Death as Deadly Temperatures Engulf Northeast
The constant frigid temperatures and high winds of an arctic blast are now to blame for at least one death. On Friday, severe winds reportedly took an infant’s life in Southwick, Massachusetts. According to a statement from the Hampden district attorney’s office, the strong winds resulted in a tree...
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare of dangerously cold temperatures and extreme wind chill
Temperatures As Low as -15 Degrees and Wind Chills as Low as -25 to -50 Degrees are Expected Late Friday Night Through Saturday for Most Regions Across the State. Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
An ER doctor’s advice on staying safe in extreme cold
We often hear very good advice when it gets this cold with an even colder wind chill - limit your time outside, make sure you wear layers, have quality gloves, and keep your head covered. But doctors say the people who need this advice the most -- sometimes don't hear...
RG&E reminds customers of availability of HEAP Emergency Assistance
Earlier this winter, RG&E announced late payment charge suspension, bill credits, and other assistance programs for customers in need.
