WRGB

Strong winds, arctic air ends out our week

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — We haven't had to contend with any widespread low wind chills so far this winter, but that's set to change starting early Friday. When wind accompanies cold temperatures, it means our bodies become susceptible to losing heat much quicker than if there was no wind.
mylittlefalls.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare of dangerously cold temperatures and extreme wind chill

Temperatures As Low as -15 Degrees and Wind Chills as Low as -25 to -50 Degrees are Expected Late Friday Night Through Saturday for Most Regions Across the State. Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.
localsyr.com

INTERVIEW: 2023 Winter Fair makes a return to the fairgrounds this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Why wait until August for the Great New York State Fair when you can head to the Expo Center this weekend for the 2023 Winter Fair!?. Steve Becker, the Winter Fair promoter, joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith during the Saturday Morning News to run through everything you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

New York Ski Report for February 5, 2023

Belleayre Mt.2/4/202301MG - PP12 - 4056 - 08 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain2/4/20231MG - PP16 - 4031 - 316 - 68:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center2/4/20234MG - LG6 - 405 - 03 - 08:00AM / 6:00PM. Events: ~...
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at...
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
WIBX 950

24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
spectrumlocalnews.com

An ER doctor’s advice on staying safe in extreme cold

We often hear very good advice when it gets this cold with an even colder wind chill - limit your time outside, make sure you wear layers, have quality gloves, and keep your head covered. But doctors say the people who need this advice the most -- sometimes don't hear...
101.5 WPDH

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...

Comments / 0

