ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Deputy suspended for running down mailbox

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A deputy struck down a mailbox on Christmas Eve without reporting it. According to a report by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Raymond Arce hit a mailbox on Dec. 24th, 2022. While driving home from a Christmas Eve party, Arce missed his street...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus

A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting threat at Edison Mall

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Estero man turns violent after defending a woman’s honor

ESTERO, Fla. — It was a casual evening on January 29th, and Carlos Rodriguez was spending the time unwinding and catching up with friends. The Estero neighborhood was buzzing prior to 10:00 p.m. as a group relaxed on the front porch off Bills Court with some drinks. Things seemed to be going fine until somebody said something ugly.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-05:517c8d318fa160fdc930b22f Player Element ID: 6319835212112. Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: February 3

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Terry Bowman – accused of aggravated stalking and violating a domestic violence injunction. 2. Shawn Gilligan – on the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County

A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy