Two wanted for jewelry theft scheme aimed at senior citizens
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Senior citizens are being targeted for their jewelry in Collier County. The suspects are distracting their victims and removing their jewelry without them noticing, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The victims stated that they were approached by a man who was with...
Dodge Hellcat stolen from Fort Myers dealership
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A car was stolen from a dealership early Saturday morning. Will Catalan, sales manager at Keywood Motors in Fort Myers, realized one of their cars was not on the lot when he got to work. “I got here today about nine o’clock this morning and...
Man found guilty of vessel homicide after crashing into swimmer with boat in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man was found guilty of vessel homicide Thursday evening in connection to a 2020 Collier County boat crash that left a swimmer dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boater arrested for hitting, killing swimmer off Naples beach. According to officials, on March 5, 2020, Florida Fish...
Crime Stoppers in search of Fort Myers woman in ongoing investigation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation that occurred at Village Walk Apartments on Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers. The incident occurred on January 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. If anyone can identify...
Deputy suspended for running down mailbox
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A deputy struck down a mailbox on Christmas Eve without reporting it. According to a report by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Raymond Arce hit a mailbox on Dec. 24th, 2022. While driving home from a Christmas Eve party, Arce missed his street...
Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus
A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
Shooting threat at Edison Mall
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
Estero man turns violent after defending a woman’s honor
ESTERO, Fla. — It was a casual evening on January 29th, and Carlos Rodriguez was spending the time unwinding and catching up with friends. The Estero neighborhood was buzzing prior to 10:00 p.m. as a group relaxed on the front porch off Bills Court with some drinks. Things seemed to be going fine until somebody said something ugly.
CCPD is investigating a crash in the area of Pine Island road.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that happened on Northeast and Pine Island road. The Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-05:517c8d318fa160fdc930b22f Player Element ID: 6319835212112. Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
Fugitive Friday: February 3
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Terry Bowman – accused of aggravated stalking and violating a domestic violence injunction. 2. Shawn Gilligan – on the...
Man found guilty in trial for conspiracy to traffic heroin in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Alva man was charged today with conspiracy to traffic 28 grams or more of heroin in a September 2020 arrest. According to the state attorney, Jerome Tyrell Johnson, 33, was caught on surveillance cameras negotiating a drug deal and selling heroin. Johnson was under...
Cape Coral man throws dirt in face of police officer, promptly arrested
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It should have been a minor disturbance call. On January 20th, Cape Coral police made their way to a home on SW 32nd St following a report of trespassing. The responding officer stood in the driveway as they looked for any information as to why police were called out.
Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
Three arrested for stealing seven bottles of tequila from Port Charlotte liquor store
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Three women have been arrested in connection to stealing seven bottles of tequila worth $684.93 from a Port Charlotte liquor store. Tyra Denise Whitfield, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, and Terreka Lamia Williams from Lee County were found and taken into custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Cape Coral mom left in disbelief after school "forced" her 5 y/o to walk home
A Lee County school principal is apologizing and overhauling school safeguards after a 5-year-old student was forced to walk almost 4 miles home from school.
One person killed, two critically injured in transit bus collision
One person was killed, and two others critically injured after a Lee County Transit Bus collided with an SUV in Fort Myers Saturday.
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
