wesb.com
Limestone Man Charged in Carrolton Burglary
A Limestone man was charged with a Carrolton burglary early Friday morning. New York State Police charged 19-year-old Xander J. Grover with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief. Grover was previously charged after a car chase in Bradford Nov. 26, narrowly avoiding felony charges.
Arrest made in dog shooting
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man has been charged after police say he tied his dog to a tree and shot it multiple times. James Standbridge, 34, was arrested after passersby discovered the dog, which was injured but alive, alongside the road. Here's what police say happened: On Jan. 31, the shelter anager...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Corsica Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Charged With Harassment and Disorderly Conduct
A Bradford woman is facing charges for harassment and disorderly conduct. According to court filings, City of Bradford Police were dispatched to a home four times on December 30th for reports of 37-year-old Bobbie Jo Smith making threats, throwing items at a neighbor’s children, kicking a tablet that neighbor children were using to record her behavior, and “talking loudly without making any sense.”
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Arrested on Protection Order
A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail for allegedly violating a protection order. City of Bradford Police were called to a location on Corydon Street Thursday morning for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Nicole Kornacki, who had an active Protection from Abuse Order in place that evicted her from that property.
Kiski Township man accused of attacking bar patron who gave him lift home, causing wreck into creek
Kiski Township police accused a resident of causing serious injuries to a man who offered him a ride home. Michael William Hungerford Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Florida Avenue in Kiski Township was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault along with two counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
Man charged after allegedly shooting dog in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Lucky, a pit bull terrier, formally known as Luna, is recovering at the Clinton County SPCA after she was shot on January 21st. "I thought at first that she was hit by a car because of the way her back was swollen at the heel. It made me think she was hit by a car," said Erica Barclay, Clinton County SPCA Kennel Manager.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Charge Punxsy Couple Following Domestic Dispute
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney couple are facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation that allegedly started when the husband ignored his wife’s request to come home from a friend’s house. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old James Bernard Grove...
explore venango
Man Charged with Online Theft from Facebook Marketplace Sale to Emlenton Woman
SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing criminal charges for allegedly accepting money for an item on Facebook Marketplace but not providing the product to an Emlenton woman. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Dustin J. Whitling, of Brookville,...
explore venango
Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
wccsradio.com
WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES
The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Being Under Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Two Small Children
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in custody after authorities say she was under the influence of a controlled substance while caring for two small children. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Hope Nichole Boyd (Marshall), of Oil City, on Wednesday, February 1, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County
Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
Altoona mother overdosed while driving with 8-year-old, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother was taken into custody after Altoona police said she overdosed and crashed into a parked car after picking up her 8-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon. Rachel Sheasley, 30, of Altoona is facing child endangerment charges as well as charges for recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of a […]
