Tennessee State

WATE

What You Should Do With a New Pet in the House

If you are bringing home a new pet, here's what you need to know before they come home. If you are bringing home a new pet, here's what you need to know before they come home. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good...
TENNESSEE STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Tennessee Store That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere But So Worth The Journey

Sometimes during your travels, you stumble upon these towns that seem to be stuck in time. Among the rolling hills of rural Tennessee, you’ll find the little village of Leiper’s Fork — and it is beyond charming. This is a town that knows how to take things slowly, care about the people around you, and soak up all the good there is in the world. And this indefinable small town soul is what you’ll find at the Creekside Trading Company in Leiper’s Fork, a unique shopping experience in Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious

With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
TUNICA, MS
BBC

This is the family that bought a $1.5m fire-damaged Tennessee mansion

A mansion in Tennessee that was badly charred in a fire has found a buyer after just four days on the market. Entrepreneur Mike Thakur said he had purchased the five-acre property, which had attracted more than 340,000 views on Zillow and was listed for $1.49m (£1.21m), according to the real estate site.
FRANKLIN, TN
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
pethelpful.com

Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Apple AirTag Helps Dog Reunite with Owner After Pet Is Swept Away by California Floodwaters

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd was wearing an Apple AirTag and a conventional ID tracker, both of which helped the San Bernardino Fire Department rescue the canine and bring him home Rescuers reunited an Australian shepherd with his owner after the dog fell into a flooded storm drain in California — and it's all thanks to an Apple AirTag. The 1-year-old pup named Seamus became separated from Emilie Brill on Monday during their afternoon walk, the dog owner told ABC 7 Los Angeles. "He got away from me, and he...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
pethelpful.com

17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All

Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

