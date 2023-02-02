ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOL-TV

Gov. Dewine proposes record budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine delivered the budget for his second term in office, during his state of the state address this week. It is said to be one of the largest budgets in the state's history. Governor DeWine said he is looking to the future, one that's...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Semi-truck fire causes oil, fuel spill on US Rte. 35 in Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Silver Memorial Bridge (U.S. Rte. 35) in Ohio was reopened Saturday morning after a semi-trailer-truck fire that burned the tractor down to its frame rails. Red’s Rollen Garage crews assisted on the scene with clean-up and recovery. According to Red’s Rollen Garage, the Silver Memorial Bridge was closed on […]
OHIO STATE
Liviu Roman

Discovering Ohio: The Buckeye State's History

Ohio also referred to as the Buckeye State, is a state in the American Midwest. Ohio has a long history that goes back to the pre-Columbian era, and for more than 200 years, it has been a significant hub for trade, industry, and transportation.
OHIO STATE
Delphos Herald

Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten

This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
DELPHOS, OH
Washington Examiner

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
OHIO STATE
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, is no longer with the city, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. It comes as part of a reorganization of the department. Tucker was vocal about his work for Toledo’s Violence Interrupters program. The city spokesperson said his departure will have...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE

