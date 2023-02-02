Read full article on original website
Related
WTOL-TV
Gov. Dewine proposes record budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine delivered the budget for his second term in office, during his state of the state address this week. It is said to be one of the largest budgets in the state's history. Governor DeWine said he is looking to the future, one that's...
People in Ohio town urged to evacuate as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
AES Ohio request to establish electric security plan would add to monthly bills
AES Ohio's airs its plan to PUCO at public hearing in Dayton
Semi-truck fire causes oil, fuel spill on US Rte. 35 in Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Silver Memorial Bridge (U.S. Rte. 35) in Ohio was reopened Saturday morning after a semi-trailer-truck fire that burned the tractor down to its frame rails. Red’s Rollen Garage crews assisted on the scene with clean-up and recovery. According to Red’s Rollen Garage, the Silver Memorial Bridge was closed on […]
Ohio budget proposes $2.5B to prepare ‘shovel ready’ sites for new businesses
This investment would put $2.5 billion into preparing sites all across Ohio to have ‘shovel-ready’ locations, allowing business to just simply come to Ohio, with the hope to attract some bigger names.
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Discovering Ohio: The Buckeye State's History
Ohio also referred to as the Buckeye State, is a state in the American Midwest. Ohio has a long history that goes back to the pre-Columbian era, and for more than 200 years, it has been a significant hub for trade, industry, and transportation.
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
Washington Examiner
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
Morning Journal
State Rep. Gayle Manning to chair Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education, receives more committee assignments
State Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) has been appointed by Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) as chair of the House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member of several other committees, according to a news release. “I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned...
pointandshoreland.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
State rep investigating ‘validity’ of online report of a Nazi-based homeschooling network
Several state lawmakers and community members are demanding answers after reports that parents in Upper Sandusky are using neo-Nazi approved curriculum for home schooling.
Morning Journal
Free presentation about the Underground Railroad and abolitionists of northern Ohio
Ohio was a significant part of the network of safe houses and hiding places that became known as the Underground Railroad, according to a news release. Lorain County, in particular, was important for a number of reasons. Prior to the Civil War, as many as 3,000 African Americans passed through...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
13abc.com
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, is no longer with the city, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. It comes as part of a reorganization of the department. Tucker was vocal about his work for Toledo’s Violence Interrupters program. The city spokesperson said his departure will have...
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
Comments / 4