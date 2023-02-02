ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison.

Business picks up at Jackson hotel after recent water crisis

The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s.

Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order in front of the customer.

