Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison.

The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s.

Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order in front of the customer.

