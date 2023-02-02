Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities said Saturday that the two suspects had been attempting to steal the pickup truck on Interstate 75, or items in the vehicle, when they were interrupted by a trooper and fled northbound in another truck. During the pursuit, the men fired several times at the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house saved by Coast Guard in daring rescue
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue when he was tossed from a stolen boat as it capsized, authorities said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy on a Northern California hiking trail. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says DNA testing confirmed a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County. But the agency says efforts to find and capture the lion were hampered by bad weather, the animal’s nomadic lifestyle, and because investigators have been denied access to private property near the attack site. The boy was hiking with relatives when the cat pinned him to the ground. His mother chased it away. The boy’s face was scratched but officials say he wasn’t bitten.
Videos show Oregon serial kidnapper, murderer in Las Vegas court before release
Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a serial kidnapping suspect appearing in a Las Vegas courtroom before he was released for credit for time served. He later tortured a woman and killed two men.
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
FOX 28 Spokane
45 dogs transported from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia ready for adoption
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups. Path of Hope is dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies. “Puppies,...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
KATU.com
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
orangeandbluepress.com
Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
themanual.com
These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022
There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
Driver arrested in road rage crash in Cedar Hills area: Deputies
One person was arrested following a road-rage related crash that occurred in the Beaverton area on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KGW
Full video: Police body camera footage shows Oregon Rep. Travis Nelson being pulled over twice in a week
Oregon Rep. Travis Nelson was pulled over twice in a week. He admitted to driving over the limit in one instance, but is still worried race played a role.
WWEEK
The Only Black Man Seated in the Oregon House Says State Police Pulled Him Over Twice in Three Days
State Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland) says he’s been pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days on his way home from the Capitol. Nelson is the only Black man seated in the Oregon House. Nelson, a nurse who replaced Gov. Tina Kotek in House District 44 (North...
philomathnews.com
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
Report on Measure 110 shows more than 60,000 people struggling with addiction were helped
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drug addiction and overdoses are affecting every corner of the state. Oregon saw a three-fold increase in opioid overdose deaths in a recent two-year span. The controversial law Measure 110 was put in place to help people access recovery services. A report was just released on how the program has been going.
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Second person dies after Highway 26 crash
A second victim has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 26 just west of the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel on Friday, Feb. 3, the Oregon State Police said.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
Comments / 1