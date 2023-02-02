ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities said Saturday that the two suspects had been attempting to steal the pickup truck on Interstate 75, or items in the vehicle, when they were interrupted by a trooper and fled northbound in another truck. During the pursuit, the men fired several times at the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy on a Northern California hiking trail. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says DNA testing confirmed a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County. But the agency says efforts to find and capture the lion were hampered by bad weather, the animal’s nomadic lifestyle, and because investigators have been denied access to private property near the attack site. The boy was hiking with relatives when the cat pinned him to the ground. His mother chased it away. The boy’s face was scratched but officials say he wasn’t bitten.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
orangeandbluepress.com

Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
GRANTS PASS, OR
themanual.com

These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022

There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
OREGON STATE
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
OREGON STATE

