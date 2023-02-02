In Tennessee, we have a deep connection to farm life. There is just something inviting about rolling fields with cows peacefully grazing and beautifully constructed barns. The farm style has been near and dear to our hearts for generations, and even when the world is going away from being an agrarian culture, we still find ourselves on beautiful farms. The Kitchen at Grace Medows in Jonesborough, Tennessee, welcomes you to their farm to share a meal with your loved ones. This beautiful farm can be the backdrop to a great southern meal and will capture you up into the deep agricultural roots we love here in the volunteer state.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO