Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 2/5
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OnlyInYourState
The Little Known Cave In Tennessee That Everyone Should Explore At Least Once
We have many amazing caves in Tennessee, but the Historic Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville is an oft-overlooked hidden gem just waiting to be explored. Curious to learn more? Let’s go underground!. You may only go to the Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville, Tennessee, during special events, but when you do...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Tennessee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Everyone knows that the best places are hidden away and have to be sought out. Wise Ant General Store and Bakery in Ardmore, Tennessee, may be a little out of the way for some people — but trust us when we say it is worth finding. Be sure to...
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
rmef.org
Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country
Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Have Loads Of Fun At This Farm In Tennessee With Incredible Southern-Style Homecooked Meals
In Tennessee, we have a deep connection to farm life. There is just something inviting about rolling fields with cows peacefully grazing and beautifully constructed barns. The farm style has been near and dear to our hearts for generations, and even when the world is going away from being an agrarian culture, we still find ourselves on beautiful farms. The Kitchen at Grace Medows in Jonesborough, Tennessee, welcomes you to their farm to share a meal with your loved ones. This beautiful farm can be the backdrop to a great southern meal and will capture you up into the deep agricultural roots we love here in the volunteer state.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols missed out on an incredible feat
The Tennessee Vols just narrowly missed out on an incredible feat this week. Tennessee basketball’s 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday combined with Purdue’s loss to Indiana could’ve lifted the Vols to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. UT’s surprising loss to the Florida...
Let Tennessee parents decide if children go to drag shows, not lawmakers | Opinion
There’s a famous story about Dolly Parton years ago. She entered a drag queen celebrity impersonator contest in LA, dressed as herself, but without revealing her identity – just one of several Dolly Parton impersonators entered that year. Even though she made her already bigger-than-life appearance bigger (“my eyes bigger, hair bigger, everything”...
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
OnlyInYourState
Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park Might Just Be The Most Haunted Park In Tennessee
Do you love haunted tales of ghosts and spirits? Though it is definitely hard to measure, Meeman-Shelby Forest might just be the most haunted park in Tennessee according to these stories. If you fear being stalked in the woods, it may behoove you to know about the legend of The Pigman out here in the forest before going on a hike. Whether you believe in spirits or not, fear can make anyone hear and see things differently than they should.
Brian Jean-Mary reflects on first few months on Rocky Top
Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary reflects back to his first few months on the job in Knoxville.
Tennessee defeats Bruce Pearl for sixth time while at Auburn
No. 2 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) defeated No. 23 Auburn (17-6, 7-3 SEC), 46-43, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Santiago Vescovi converted a late four-point play and Zakai Zeigler made two free throws with 18.1 seconds remaining to give Tennessee a victory. Auburn had a chance to tie the game at...
Comments / 0