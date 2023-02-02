ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake's Tucker DeVries back on the court after 'scary' infection, five-day hospital stay

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
Tucker DeVries seemed to feel fine when he scored 21 points and pulled down five rebounds against Indiana State last Tuesday.

He looked fine when he spoke to reporters after the win, and no one was overly concerned when DeVries told one of the trainers that his chest hurt − like he’d been hit in the sternum.

But just a few hours later, DeVries checked himself into an emergency room.

“I didn’t really think much of it,” DeVries told the Register. “Around 1 a.m., the elbow started swelling up pretty good and I started getting a fever, shaking, heart was racing, sweating but I felt pretty cold.”

With his fever and the swelling getting worse, DeVries went to the hospital with his girlfriend; his parents (including Drake head coach Darian DeVries) met him there later on.

What happened to Tucker DeVries?

DeVries spent the next five days – from Tuesday night to Sunday afternoon – in the hospital, hooked up to IVs while his medical team waited for the swelling to go down. He said at its worst, the swelling went from his wrist all the way up to his biceps.

While DeVries felt good enough to play the game that Tuesday night, he can track his infection back to Drake’s game against Illinois-Chicago on Jan. 10.

“I had a cut from the UIC game and it kept opening,” DeVries said. “But it was actually strep, like when you have strep throat, that bacteria somehow got into the cut. They said it’s very possible that me landing on it in (the Indiana State) game just sparked the reaction.

“Doctors said there really wasn’t much I could do; it was just a fluke thing.”

So, long story short, a cut on DeVries’ right arm from a couple of weeks ago landed him in the hospital for nearly a week. And yet, remarkably, he missed only one game (Sunday's victory at Belmont).

After a week off in the middle of the season, DeVries was ready to get back on the court as soon as he could. He did a bike workout on Sunday night to get his cardio going again, and then went through a light practice on Monday to get some mobility back in his arm.

He was able to participate in the full practice Tuesday and said he experienced some soreness, but could manage everything else. By Wednesday, he felt ready to go for the home game against Northern Iowa.

But it wasn’t that simple. Darian DeVries wasn’t going to let his son jump back into action until he was confident the sophomore was physically sound.

“You can see a little rust; five days in the hospital does that to you,” Darian DeVries said. “We’re just glad we got him back healthy again because it’s a scary deal for him, for us. Those infections can go a lot of different ways if they don’t get it under control.”

As for Tucker, it felt good to get his legs back under him during Wednesday night’s game against UNI. His 11 points weren’t the typical performance the Bulldogs star has, but he was fighting a different battle after his lengthy hospital stay.

“It was starting to get more mental than anything,” Tucker DeVries said. “Making that first one, playing freely, just playing basketball. That’s what I thought I did.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

