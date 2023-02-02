Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Inflation may be falling — but not the cost of your car insurance
CNN — If you think news that inflation is easing means you're not going to get hit with any more higher prices, think again. At least, that is, if you're paying for car insurance. There's a very good chance your premiums this year will go up ... by a lot.
WRAL
In boost for Ford and Tesla, Treasury changes EV tax rules making it easier to be categorized as an SUV
CNN — Is the Ford Mustang Mach-E an SUV? How about the Tesla Model Y? Depending on which branch of the US government you ask, the answer could be "Yes," "No," or "It depends." With new rules now in effect for electric vehicle tax credits, that answer could mean...
WRAL
4 key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report
CNN — America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would...
WRAL
Ford Mustang Mach-E has a mile of wires it doesn't need. That's a big deal
CNN — Ford showed this week that it's not going to be as easy for traditional automakers to catch Tesla in the race to build the better electric vehicle, despite what Tesla's doubters think. Ford CEO Jim Farley was rather blunt about the problems that Ford experienced as it...
Comments / 0