Coachella Valley schools are looking for teachers

Each of the three Coachella Valley-area school districts are hosting job fairs in February to recruit teachers and certificated school employees.

Prospective candidates can register online with the districts and should plan to bring a resume, cover letter and letters of recommendation with them.

Desert Sands Unified School District

The valley's largest school district is hiring for 80 certificated positions, and is hosting a job fair at its La Quinta offices from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The certificated salary range runs from $59,135 to $122,813.

The district is looking to fill high-need areas including:

Speech/language pathologists

School nurses

Special education teachers

Biology, chemistry, physics and math teachers

Desert Sands Unified also seeks guest teachers at a rate of $185 - $225 per day.

More information about how to apply is available online on edjoin.org/dsusd . And, additional information about the district can be found here: dsusd.us/departments/personnel_services .

Palm Springs Unified School District

Palm Springs Unified is hosting its teacher job fair one week later at its Palm Springs offices from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Certificated salaries range from $63,207 to $113,796.

The district is offering hiring bonuses to fill high-priority positions:

$12,000 bonus for:

Speech language pathologists

Special education M/M or M/S

School nurses

$9,000 bonus for teachers of:

Math

Science

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

$2,500 bonus for:

Credentialed teachers in all other subject areas.

Prospective applicants can learn more here: psusd.us/Page/7914 .

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Coachella Valley Unified will host its teacher recruitment fair at its Thermal offices from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The certificated salary range runs from $56,294 to $120,240. The district advertises that it accepts up to 10 years of verifiable service.

CVUSD is searching for credentialed teachers of all subject areas with a high priority on:

English/ELD

Math

Science

Special education

Speech language pathology

K-6 elementary

Applicants can apply online at edjoin.org/CoachellaValleyUSD and register for the job fair here: bit.ly/3HoeWTq .

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley schools are looking for teachers