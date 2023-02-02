Coachella Valley schools are looking for teachers
Each of the three Coachella Valley-area school districts are hosting job fairs in February to recruit teachers and certificated school employees.
Prospective candidates can register online with the districts and should plan to bring a resume, cover letter and letters of recommendation with them.
Desert Sands Unified School District
The valley's largest school district is hiring for 80 certificated positions, and is hosting a job fair at its La Quinta offices from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The certificated salary range runs from $59,135 to $122,813.
The district is looking to fill high-need areas including:
- Speech/language pathologists
- School nurses
- Special education teachers
- Biology, chemistry, physics and math teachers
Desert Sands Unified also seeks guest teachers at a rate of $185 - $225 per day.
More information about how to apply is available online on edjoin.org/dsusd . And, additional information about the district can be found here: dsusd.us/departments/personnel_services .
Palm Springs Unified School District
Palm Springs Unified is hosting its teacher job fair one week later at its Palm Springs offices from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Certificated salaries range from $63,207 to $113,796.
The district is offering hiring bonuses to fill high-priority positions:
$12,000 bonus for:
- Speech language pathologists
- Special education M/M or M/S
- School nurses
$9,000 bonus for teachers of:
- Math
- Science
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
$2,500 bonus for:
- Credentialed teachers in all other subject areas.
Prospective applicants can learn more here: psusd.us/Page/7914 .
Coachella Valley Unified School District
Coachella Valley Unified will host its teacher recruitment fair at its Thermal offices from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The certificated salary range runs from $56,294 to $120,240. The district advertises that it accepts up to 10 years of verifiable service.
CVUSD is searching for credentialed teachers of all subject areas with a high priority on:
- English/ELD
- Math
- Science
- Special education
- Speech language pathology
- K-6 elementary
Applicants can apply online at edjoin.org/CoachellaValleyUSD and register for the job fair here: bit.ly/3HoeWTq .
