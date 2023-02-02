Read full article on original website
What to know about the storm expected to hit the South
Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast. Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared. This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.
Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
An ice storm is unleashing treacherous conditions across parts of the Southern U.S.
Stretching from Texas to Tennessee, the storm will continue through at least Thursday morning, affecting travel and possibly knocking out power in some areas. Thousands of flights have been disrupted.
'Epic' ice storm leaves more than 370,000 without power and is blamed for at least 8 deaths
The severe ice storm sweeping the South is expected to finally dissipate Thursday, but not before leaving chaos in its wake, with at least 8 people suspected to have died due to the storm and more than 370,000 utility customers still without power. "The epic ice storm across a portion...
Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday
The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
Winter storm warnings in effect in multiple states; some could see 12 inches of snow: Weather forecast updates
Looking for the latest updates on winter weather? Follow along here. Winter storm warnings were in effect in more than a half-dozen states early this week, especially in parts of the Northeast, where tens of thousands of people were without power. "We have two storm systems that will impact the...
Texas Power Lines Threatened by 500 Pounds of Ice
Central Texas is under a winter storm warning as freezing rain threatens to dump half-an-inch or more of ice through Wednesday morning.
Videos Show Boiling Water Turn Instantly to Snow Amid Extreme Wind Chill
The Arctic air front that hit New Hampshire and Maine on Thursday is expected to last through Saturday.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Greg Abbott Insists There Is 'Plenty of Power' as 400,000 Suffer Outage
A deadly ice storm hit the southern U.S., causing tree branches to fall on power lines and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
Hundreds of flights canceled in Texas as forecasters warn of ‘dangerous ice event’ sweeping southern US
Wintry weather from Texas to the Tennessee and Lower Ohio Valleys canceled flights, schools as forecasters warned of dangerous travel conditions on some roadways.
Tornadoes Strike Texas and Louisiana, Thousands Left Without Power
Tornadoes struck multiple communities across the states of Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The tornado outbreak is caused by a large-scale winter storm that threatened the South US and Midwest. In addition to power outages, the twisters caused widespread damage and injuries with no...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Storm forming in Texas could be severe; magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Buffalo area: Monday weather updates
Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
Thousands Without Power, Flights Cancelled, & Six Are Dead as Ice Storm Batters the U.S.
At least six people have passed away after a brutal ice storm battered parts of the U.S., bringing along frigid temperatures and treacherous ice. In addition, the icy conditions have also grounded 1,800 flights, and more than 250,00 homes and businesses are without power. On Wednesday, multiple states, from Texas...
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
