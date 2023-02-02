Read full article on original website
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Purple Rumor Mill: Vikings + Lamar Jackson, a Potential WR2, Patrick Peterson Leaving?
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 4th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Interview 3rd Coordinator Candidate, Vikings Top Coach
FEB 4 3rd CANDIDARE Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is the third candidate to interview for Dallas' offensive coordinator opening. ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday as the Cowboys look to replace Kellen Moore, who has moved on to become the Chargers offensive coordinator.
atozsports.com
One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC
The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the ideal free agent target for the Vikings this offseason
CBS Sports recently named one free agent that each NFL team should target this offseason and their choice for the Minnesota Vikings is perfect. Jordan Dajani, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, suggested that Minnesota should sign Jamel Dean, who has spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect
One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
Minnesota Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson could ‘reset’ market with historic contract by 2024
The Minnesota Vikings paid a small fortune before the NFL trade deadline to acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson. Now, the
KARE
The NFL May Not Be Rigged, But it DOES Have an Officiating Problem | Locked On Sports MN Roundtable
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem? KARE 11’s Reggie Wilson joins to discuss the options the league has to limit the blown calls at pivotal points in games.
