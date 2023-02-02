ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Interview 3rd Coordinator Candidate, Vikings Top Coach

FEB 4 3rd CANDIDARE Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is the third candidate to interview for Dallas' offensive coordinator opening. ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday as the Cowboys look to replace Kellen Moore, who has moved on to become the Chargers offensive coordinator.
atozsports.com

One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC

The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect

One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

