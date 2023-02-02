ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

wlrn.org

Homeless assistance agencies in Miami to receive over $21 million

Amid an increase in homelessness since the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami-Dade County's Homeless Trust will receive over $21 million in federal funding over three years to find housing for people in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the grant this week outside Miami's Government Center, where...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Miami-Dade Could Be First Major Urban Hub To End Homelessness

Homelessness may no longer be a problem Miami-Dade, thanks to an influx of millions in cash from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book says at last count, they only have one-thousand-fifty-eight-hundred unsheltered people on the street. There are about 24-hundred people in shelters they will find permanent housing for as well. The HUD money, to be doled out over a three-year period, could make Miami-Dade the first urban community in the U-S to end homelessness in its core.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

UDB expansion halted once again, possible re-vote

Repeated deferrals and environmental concerns are pushing back the controversial UDB expansion. The future of the UDB expansion, set to be built on the outskirts of the urban development zone in Miami-Dade County, may be under reconsideration. The state of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity wrote to Miami-Dade County, stating that the county made mistakes in the way it handled the authorization. It also requested that the South Dade Logistics and Technology District project may need to be voted on again by a new commission.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Launches Interest-Free Assistance Program for First Time Homebuyers

Qualified homeowners in Miami-Dade County are now eligible to receive an interest-free loan of up to $35,000 to cover the down payment of their first home. The program is for any individual making less than $95,620 a year, a couple making less than $109,200, a three person household making less than $122,920 and households of four or more people making less than $136,500.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Northwest Miami Condo Residents Upset Over Proposed HOA Fee Increase

Residents in a northwest Miami community are upset after finding out their homeowners association wants to raise prices. A group of about 75 residents who live at the Sunset Villas III Condo gathered Wednesday night hoping to voice their concerns to the HOA. Some of the neighbors boycotted an informational meeting because it was held virtually.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Brand New All-Electric Buses Have Arrived In Miami-Dade County

Metrobuses, as we know them, are soon to be no more. The county is going green with the rollout of new 100% electric buses for its public transit system, in addition to upgraded passenger shelters!. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County unveiled a fleet of 40 battery-powered buses, with more on the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader

The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward County to reopen upper floors of courthouse after cracks spur structural concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upper floors of the Broward County Courthouse will soon reopen after they were temporarily closed due to possible structural issues. According to a news release from the county Thursday, engineers conducted “extensive inspections,” testing, and evaluations “with a variety of methods and technologies” before deeming the courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale structurally sound and safe.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Community applauds naming of police station after Chief Al Rolle

Sean Fletcher served Homestead as a reserve police officer for 15 years and worked as a detective and a sergeant. Now a Homestead Council member, Fletcher has great respect for Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle. “Rolle was the first black police chief in Homestead and is the longest serving chief...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Broward Schools set to pick Teacher of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday night will be a very big night for Broward County Public Schools. The district will pick its Teacher of the Year. Broward names Haley Shurack as Teacher of the Year. NOW PLAYING. Miami-Dade County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year. Student attacks therapist...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

