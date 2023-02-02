Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Homeless assistance agencies in Miami to receive over $21 million
Amid an increase in homelessness since the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami-Dade County's Homeless Trust will receive over $21 million in federal funding over three years to find housing for people in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the grant this week outside Miami's Government Center, where...
iheart.com
Miami-Dade Could Be First Major Urban Hub To End Homelessness
Homelessness may no longer be a problem Miami-Dade, thanks to an influx of millions in cash from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book says at last count, they only have one-thousand-fifty-eight-hundred unsheltered people on the street. There are about 24-hundred people in shelters they will find permanent housing for as well. The HUD money, to be doled out over a three-year period, could make Miami-Dade the first urban community in the U-S to end homelessness in its core.
calleochonews.com
UDB expansion halted once again, possible re-vote
Repeated deferrals and environmental concerns are pushing back the controversial UDB expansion. The future of the UDB expansion, set to be built on the outskirts of the urban development zone in Miami-Dade County, may be under reconsideration. The state of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity wrote to Miami-Dade County, stating that the county made mistakes in the way it handled the authorization. It also requested that the South Dade Logistics and Technology District project may need to be voted on again by a new commission.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Launches Interest-Free Assistance Program for First Time Homebuyers
Qualified homeowners in Miami-Dade County are now eligible to receive an interest-free loan of up to $35,000 to cover the down payment of their first home. The program is for any individual making less than $95,620 a year, a couple making less than $109,200, a three person household making less than $122,920 and households of four or more people making less than $136,500.
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
Decision Day Looms for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Enrollment Relief: School Board Workshops to Review Community Proposals
The Broward County School Board is holding a crucial workshop on Tuesday, February 7, to review proposals and community input in determining new boundaries for Marjory Stoneman Douglas for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year. At the heart of the matter is the pressing issue of over-enrollment at MSD, causing a...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade unveils battery-powered transit bus amid climate efforts
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has rolled out a cleaner mode of public transportation. One of the county’s new battery-powered electric buses was unveiled Thursday in Miami as part of its climate action strategy. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the goal of the new bus fleet is to...
NBC Miami
Northwest Miami Condo Residents Upset Over Proposed HOA Fee Increase
Residents in a northwest Miami community are upset after finding out their homeowners association wants to raise prices. A group of about 75 residents who live at the Sunset Villas III Condo gathered Wednesday night hoping to voice their concerns to the HOA. Some of the neighbors boycotted an informational meeting because it was held virtually.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk Blessing and Dedication
February 3, 2023 – Holy Cross Health invites the community to join the blessing and dedication of the new Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk on Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open to the public, people will be given a chance to tour and meet...
secretmiami.com
Brand New All-Electric Buses Have Arrived In Miami-Dade County
Metrobuses, as we know them, are soon to be no more. The county is going green with the rollout of new 100% electric buses for its public transit system, in addition to upgraded passenger shelters!. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County unveiled a fleet of 40 battery-powered buses, with more on the...
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader
The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
Click10.com
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
islandernews.com
"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents
Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board. "We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."
Click10.com
Broward County to reopen upper floors of courthouse after cracks spur structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upper floors of the Broward County Courthouse will soon reopen after they were temporarily closed due to possible structural issues. According to a news release from the county Thursday, engineers conducted “extensive inspections,” testing, and evaluations “with a variety of methods and technologies” before deeming the courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale structurally sound and safe.
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.
Click10.com
Violence in schools is symptomatic of state of students’ mental health, expert says
MIAMI – Some students’ mental health suffered during the pandemic and this is what could be causing the increases in behavioral outbursts, aggression, and fights, according to the National Center for School Mental Health, a technical assistance and training center with a focus on advancing research. Sharon Hoover,...
southdadenewsleader.com
Community applauds naming of police station after Chief Al Rolle
Sean Fletcher served Homestead as a reserve police officer for 15 years and worked as a detective and a sergeant. Now a Homestead Council member, Fletcher has great respect for Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle. “Rolle was the first black police chief in Homestead and is the longest serving chief...
NBC Miami
Residents, Event Venue Owners Debate Over Proposed Noise Ordinance in Redland
A loud debate between residents and business owners in south Miami-Dade County is going on over a potential noise ordinance. Some want to pass an ordinance that would limit noise to 60 decibels, which could impact farms in Redland that are used for weddings and other events with loud music.
Click10.com
Broward Schools set to pick Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday night will be a very big night for Broward County Public Schools. The district will pick its Teacher of the Year. Broward names Haley Shurack as Teacher of the Year. NOW PLAYING. Miami-Dade County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year. Student attacks therapist...
