Reba McEntire and her beau, Rex Linn, have a lot of history together and that comes with issues like any couple. RadarOnline.com has learned one of their struggles may have arisen from the pair's different love languages.The country icon and actor met in 1991, three decades before they started dating. "Reba is more about the emotional connection and companionship," said an insider close to the chart-topping performer. "That's what drew her to Rex initially. He's a kind, caring person. She loves him very much but she's just not into all that romance hooey." As for Linn, the sources claim that...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO