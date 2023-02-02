ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2nd victim dies as a result of northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting, APD says

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another person has died in connection to a hookah lounge shooting that occurred Jan. 28 in northwest Austin , according to the Austin Police Department.

APD received reports of the shooting at approximately 10:19 p.m. at 12636 Research Blvd., police said in a news release.

When police arrived on the scene, a total of five people were found with gunshot wounds, two with serious injuries, according to APD.

‘Horrific’: Jarrell students among 1 dead, 4 injured at northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting

One of the two critical victims, Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, police said the second victim, Jaitron Tatum, 18, died from his injuries.

The Jarrell Police Department confirmed some of the victims were Jarrell High School students.

“To our great sadness, we received word this morning that a Jarrell High School student passed away overnight in the hospital. Our hearts are heavy with grief. His loss leaves a hole in our Cougar family. We ask you to join us in keeping his family and our community in your thoughts during this time.”

-Jarrell ISD spokesperson

Due to a second victim dying as a result of the shooting, APD said this now makes the case capital murder, and a person of interest was identified.

The case remained under investigation Thursday.

