Arizona State

The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
MONTANA STATE
WRAL

Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome...
WRAL

US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

CNN — US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. President Joe Biden approved the downing of the balloon, Austin said in a statement, which a US official...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

4 key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report

CNN — America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would...
WRAL

South Africa tourism in talks to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur amid energy crisis

CNN — The South African government's tourism board has conditionally approved plans to sponsor English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur amid an energy crisis, South African Tourism (SAT) announced in a statement on Thursday. The controversial sponsorship deal, which is yet to be finalized, is reported to be around...
WRAL

Cosmic seaplanes and self-growing bricks could help us explore other worlds

CNN — In the golden age of space exploration we live in, cosmic revelations seem to occur more frequently than ever before. This week, astronomers discovered a rarity: two stars that could one day collide and produce showers of gold. The possibility of finding celestial wonders such as this...
WRAL

7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey. A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At...
WRAL

More than 1,300 dead as powerful quake hits southern Turkey and Syria

CNN — More than 1,300 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border. One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a...

