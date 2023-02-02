Read full article on original website
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome...
Larry Summers: More likely the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but don't get hopes up
CNN — After a shocking jobs report, Larry Summers, treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, said he is more encouraged the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but cautioned it is a "big mistake" to think the economy is "out of the woods" on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday. Friday's...
In boost for Ford and Tesla, Treasury changes EV tax rules making it easier to be categorized as an SUV
CNN — Is the Ford Mustang Mach-E an SUV? How about the Tesla Model Y? Depending on which branch of the US government you ask, the answer could be "Yes," "No," or "It depends." With new rules now in effect for electric vehicle tax credits, that answer could mean...
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
CNN — US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. President Joe Biden approved the downing of the balloon, Austin said in a statement, which a US official...
4 key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report
CNN — America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would...
The world is creating more single-use plastic waste than ever, report finds
CNN — The world is producing a record amount of single-use plastic waste, mostly made from polymers created from fossil fuels, despite global efforts to reduce plastic pollution and carbon emissions, according to a new report released Monday. The second Plastic Waste Makers Index, compiled by the philanthropic Minderoo...
South Africa tourism in talks to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur amid energy crisis
CNN — The South African government's tourism board has conditionally approved plans to sponsor English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur amid an energy crisis, South African Tourism (SAT) announced in a statement on Thursday. The controversial sponsorship deal, which is yet to be finalized, is reported to be around...
Cosmic seaplanes and self-growing bricks could help us explore other worlds
CNN — In the golden age of space exploration we live in, cosmic revelations seem to occur more frequently than ever before. This week, astronomers discovered a rarity: two stars that could one day collide and produce showers of gold. The possibility of finding celestial wonders such as this...
7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey. A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At...
NICHOLAS KRISTOF: Spy cams show what the pork industry tries to hide
EDITOR'S NOTE: Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for his coverage of China and of the genocide in Darfur. His latest book is “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.”. The hog industry hails the gas chambers in which pigs are prepared for...
More than 1,300 dead as powerful quake hits southern Turkey and Syria
CNN — More than 1,300 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border. One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a...
