Boston, MA

Bristol County Sheriff hires expert to study inmate suicides

Bristol County jails represent about 12% of the state's inmates but account for roughly a quarter of inmate suicides. "Nobody really knows why that's the case," Sheriff Paul Heroux told GBH News Friday, calling the issue a "blind spot" and citing data that goes back as far as 2006. The...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

