Charlotte, NC

qcnerve.com

City Launches Homeownership Assistance Pilot on Corridors of Opportunity

The city of Charlotte on Thursday announced the launch of a new homeownership assistance pilot program that will provide up to $80,000 in funding for eligible residents looking to purchase a home in certain “areas of influence” within the Corridors of Opportunity. House Charlotte Plus will supplement the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: Gentrification must be replaced with equitable urban development

Gentrification is the process of a low-income area being overtaken by the renovations of wealthy businesses and properties. This process must be stopped and replaced with more equitable methods of urban development. Urban gentrification often displaces communities of color. For example, in the Charlotte neighborhood Brooklyn, over 900 families lost...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

York County homeless population at all time high

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

