York County nearing deal for $443M, 405-job semiconductor plant
It appears York County might be close to landing a major economic development project that could include $443.2 million in investment and the creation of 405 jobs in Rock Hill, according to county documents.
qcnerve.com
City Launches Homeownership Assistance Pilot on Corridors of Opportunity
The city of Charlotte on Thursday announced the launch of a new homeownership assistance pilot program that will provide up to $80,000 in funding for eligible residents looking to purchase a home in certain “areas of influence” within the Corridors of Opportunity. House Charlotte Plus will supplement the...
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
Charlotte among the biggest US winners for job growth in 2022
Cities in the South and the Midwest were the big winners in 2022 job growth, while the West Coast is falling behind
Niner Times
Opinion: Gentrification must be replaced with equitable urban development
Gentrification is the process of a low-income area being overtaken by the renovations of wealthy businesses and properties. This process must be stopped and replaced with more equitable methods of urban development. Urban gentrification often displaces communities of color. For example, in the Charlotte neighborhood Brooklyn, over 900 families lost...
Developer in early stages of mixed-use project in Elizabeth
Fresh off the announcement of a multifamily project in South End, Chicago-based Centrum Realty & Development is turning its attention toward new mixed-use plans in Elizabeth.
Charlotte bus drivers approve new contract with CATS, averting strike
The union representing city bus drivers in Charlotte voted to approve a new contract with the Charlotte Area Transit System on Saturday, averting a possible strike that could have started in mid-February. The vote was 20 to 1, according to a news release posted on the SMART Union's website. The...
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
Meal kit business opening in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A husband and wife team is opening a new healthy meal kit business in south Charlotte.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
cn2.com
York County homeless population at all time high
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CMPD Animal Care and Control hosts monthly adoption event in SouthPark
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control celebrated National Responsible Pet Owner Month with their monthly adoption event at SouthPark mall on Saturday.
Minority and female owned vet clinic opens in southeast Charlotte
A new state-of-the-art vet clinic is providing services in the Queen City.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
WBTV
Silver Line hopes to spur development along proposed route in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bar is high and there’s hope for a big boost in development. If you’re new to Charlotte, the Silver Line is a proposed route for a light rail across areas north and west of Uptown. The Silver line would run for nearly 30...
WFAE
