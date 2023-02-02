ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Glamour, Gowns & More continues under new ownership

By Alexa Mostrom
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

Glamour Gowns and More, a popular dress shop in Broken Arrow, was preparing to officially close its doors after more than a decade when the owner, Kellie Blanton, announced her plans to retire.

That plan changed when Sarah Slayer and her husband, local business owners, decided to buy the store and keep the dress shop going.

“I kind of said ‘How great for her, but how sad for Broken Arrow,’” Slayer told FOX23. “Because Glamour Gowns has been here for the past 12 years it’s a staple for Broken Arrow.”

Blanton told FOX23 that she’s elated the shop is staying in the community.

Slayer told FOX23 she bought the store because she had always wanted to run a boutique. Another reason is what the shop meant to the community.

“We’ve seen so much support not only from our family and friends, but also people in the community excited to see that it’s staying open,” she explained.

Salyer is continuing Glamour, Gowns and More’s traditions. They will keep the store’s wall up for girls to sign whenever they pick out a dress. The shop has hundreds of signatures throughout the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWKXz_0kaZwYh200

Salyer wants to expand the store to incorporate a bridal boutique in the future.

One of Salyer’s favorite parts is seeing the girls find their dress.

“I love the beaming smile across their faces,” she said. “And they look over at mom, and they’re like. ‘Ok, this is it.’”

“The community was really happy to see a retailer was staying on Main Street,” Slayer said. “And that it was going to be a legacy that was carried on.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

No Injuries From Fire At Jenks Auto Shop

Fire crews put out flames at an auto shop in Jenks on Sunday. Crews were seen putting water on the shop off Birch Street between W A Street and West Main around noon. Viewer Ronnie Wilkins shared a photo of crews on a ladder as black smoke leaked out of the shop.
JENKS, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy