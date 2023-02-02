Glamour, Gowns & More continues under new ownership

Glamour Gowns and More, a popular dress shop in Broken Arrow, was preparing to officially close its doors after more than a decade when the owner, Kellie Blanton, announced her plans to retire.

That plan changed when Sarah Slayer and her husband, local business owners, decided to buy the store and keep the dress shop going.

“I kind of said ‘How great for her, but how sad for Broken Arrow,’” Slayer told FOX23. “Because Glamour Gowns has been here for the past 12 years it’s a staple for Broken Arrow.”

Blanton told FOX23 that she’s elated the shop is staying in the community.

Slayer told FOX23 she bought the store because she had always wanted to run a boutique. Another reason is what the shop meant to the community.

“We’ve seen so much support not only from our family and friends, but also people in the community excited to see that it’s staying open,” she explained.

Salyer is continuing Glamour, Gowns and More’s traditions. They will keep the store’s wall up for girls to sign whenever they pick out a dress. The shop has hundreds of signatures throughout the space.

Salyer wants to expand the store to incorporate a bridal boutique in the future.

One of Salyer’s favorite parts is seeing the girls find their dress.

“I love the beaming smile across their faces,” she said. “And they look over at mom, and they’re like. ‘Ok, this is it.’”

“The community was really happy to see a retailer was staying on Main Street,” Slayer said. “And that it was going to be a legacy that was carried on.”