WFAE

SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Nevada Rep. Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks police reform

After Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols last month, lawmakers are again calling for police reform. I say again because we are now accustomed to a cycle - deadly police violence being met with calls for congressional action, calls that go nowhere. Well, yesterday, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to talk about how to make police reform happen.
MEMPHIS, TN
