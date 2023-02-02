ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorpark, CA

Foss' OT header lifts Moorpark to third straight Coastal Canyon League girls soccer title

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6XyI_0kaZwO7000

Gianna Foss’ first goal of the season was worth the wait for the Moorpark High girls soccer team.

The tall forward headed in Alysa Diaz’s corner kick in the third minute of overtime to lift the Musketeers to the Coastal Canyon League championship with a 2-1 victory at Camarillo on the last day of the regular season Wednesday night.

Foss, who scored eight goals as a sophomore, had missed much of her junior season with a back injury before gradually returning during league play.

“I’ve been working up to this,” Foss said.

Second-place Moorpark (12-4, 7-1) needed to beat first-place Camarillo (9-4-1, 6-1-1) on the final day to retain the league title for the third straight season.

Camarillo had won the previous meeting between the two teams, also 2-1 in overtime, on Jan. 18.

“Very similar games,” Moorpark coach Mike Alexander said. “Their will and desire to win this game showed a lot. … There were a lot of things that happened, so I’m just proud of them.

“They found a way to threepeat this year. A lot of people didn’t think they would do it and they found a way to get it done.”

Moorpark took the lead in the first half on Kamryn Beaver’s penalty kick in the 24th minute.

Camarillo pulled even, and went atop the live standings, when striker Aleiyah Schexnayder first won and then converted a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

The Scorpions were faced with the opportunity to play for a draw and clinch the league title. But Camarillo coach Bryan Monka was wearing of playing too defensively, considering the 20-minute overtime tacked onto tied matches in Coastal Canyon League play.

“I would have totally played it differently, absolutely,” Monka said. “But that’s the way the league is and that’s the way the playoffs are, too.”

In the end, Moorpark and Camarillo proved a near-even match for each other. Camarillo’s scoreless draw with Oak Park on Monday proved to be decisive.

“Mikey is always good at motivated his team and they did a good job,” Monka said of Moorpark. “They’re big and physical. We needed to match that and we just weren’t ready in the first half.”

Camarillo goalkeeper Jessie Heybl made a huge save on a Moorpark counterattack midway through the second half. Camarillo’s Cassidy Epstein rattled the Moorpark crossbar with a free kick late.

But Foss arrived with the league-winning goal shortly after Moorpark won a corner kick three minutes in to the extra sesson, rising above two Camarillo players to nod home at the far post.

“I knew it was maybe going back post and it did,” Foss said, “so I hit it in.”

Alexander knew he wasn’t going to have wait much longer for his talented forward to make an impact this season.

“I told her, ‘There’s going to be a moment when you’re going to find a way to get a goal for us in a big-time game,’ and she did it tonight,” Alexander said. “She came back from injury and now she’s leading us to a league title.”

Joe Curley covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps onTwitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA

Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that three motorcycles were involved...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KEYT

Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store

VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist in Brentwood: TMZ

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ. Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Huge Malibu sign gone missing

A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA.com

Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard

A man from Bakersfield has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street. Raymond Reyes...
OXNARD, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy