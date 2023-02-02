ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin ISD among schools closed Friday after power outages, downed tree limbs at campuses

By Keri Heath, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Several Austin area districts, including the Austin district, are keeping schools closed Friday amid ongoing power outages and downed tree limbs at several campuses after winter storms this week chilled temperatures below freezing, leaving Central Texas soaked with freezing rain and accumulating ice.

Friday will be the fourth day in a row the winter storms will keep some districts' students from attending class. Several districts said the need to cancel class Friday was due to power issues and downed tree limbs in streets around campuses as well as spoiled food in cafeteria refrigerators.

Many Austin district campuses aren't safe for students yet and 20 campuses are without power, according to information from the district. Fallen tree limbs have made roads around some schools impassible or created unsafe conditions on routes students normally use to walk to school, according to the district.

Thursday updates: Austin Energy reports 150K+ still without power

The district also needs time to restock food on campuses, ensure crews clear downed power lines and regain internet connections at campuses, according to the district.

In Manor, district staff and families are also without power, according to the district. Administration wants to give students time to work on assignments, since many are without internet, according to the Manor district.

In Lake Travis, five campuses are without power, Superintendent Paul Norton said in a statement.

"Like many of you, we do not know when it will be restored," Norton said. "We also know some of our staff are not able to report to work."

The area is also facing water issues and lights are out along Ranch Road 620 and Highway 71, major thoroughfares to Lake Travis High School, he said.

By 4 p.m. Thursday, almost 150,000 Austin Energy customers throughout Austin were still without power. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Department reported Thursday morning wind could cause already weakened tree limbs to fall.

Most school districts, including Austin, noted officials built enough instructional minutes into the school year's calendar that students won't need to make up lost classroom time on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Austin district and other Central Texas districts plan to ask the Texas Education Agency for a waiver for time lost on Thursday and Friday, according to the district.

Austin school closures Friday

  • Austin
  • Del Valle
  • Dripping Springs
  • Eanes
  • Elgin
  • Hutto
  • Jarrell
  • Lake Travis
  • Leander
  • Manor
  • Pflugerville
  • Round Rock
  • Taylor

Schools opening with a delay

  • Georgetown, two-hour delay

This is a developing story; check back for details as they become available.

Austin ISD among schools closed Friday after power outages, downed tree limbs at campuses

