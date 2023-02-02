Injury Report: Klay Thompson's Injury Status vs. Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have ruled Klay Thompson out vs. the Nuggets

As expected, the Golden State Warriors have ruled Klay Thompson out for Thursday night's game vs. the Denver Nuggets. Thompson is not expected to play in any back-to-backs this season, and even if he does eventually play on consecutive nights, it will not come after an overtime game.

With the Warriors going into overtime last night vs. the Timberwolves, many expected them to rest all of their veterans in tonight's game vs. Denver. While Thompson has already been ruled out, Steph Curry and Draymond Green are still questionable, which leaves the door open for them to play against the top-seeded Nuggets.

The Warriors eliminated Denver in the first round of last year's playoffs, but it is the Nuggets who have looked like the much better team so far this season. The Warriors have struggled to stay above .500 for most of the season, while the Nuggets have grabbed a firm grip on the one-seed.

With the Nuggets being without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in last year's playoff series vs. the Warriors, the team has a lot fo confidence that they can now compete with anybody. If Curry and Green play in this game, it will be a fun matchup; however, if they both sit, Golden State's big three will all be sidelined in what will almost certainly be a Nuggets victory.

