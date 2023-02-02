ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two receive prison sentences

Two people have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections recently in Lawrence Circuit Court.

Lawrence County State’s Attorney, Brady R. Waldrop, said that on Jan. 25, Arthur L. Harvey, 36, Lawrenceville, was re-sentenced on a charge of arson, a Class 2 felony. Harvey had previously been placed on 24 months of felony probation.

Harvey admitted to violating the terms of his probation and was re-sentenced by agreement to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Austin G. Lawrence, 23, Vincennes, was re-sentenced on a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. Lawrence had previously been placed on 12 months of felony probation.

Lawrence admitted to violating the terms of his probation and was re-sentenced by agreement to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

