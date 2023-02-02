Read full article on original website
We adopted our son from an orphanage in Hong Kong. Later, we found out about his best friend, so we adopted him, too.
Husband review – squirmingly uncomfortable New York book tour docucomedy
The new film from director Josh Appignanesi (Song of Songs, The Infidel) and his wife and co-director, Devorah Baum, is a sister picture to their previous collaboration, The New Man. Once again, the pair turn the lens on to their own relationship – Baum embarks on a stressful New York book tour, Appignanesi offers support in the only way he knows, by hounding her with a camera – exploring marriage through a prickly and unflinching blend of autofiction and documentary. It skews, one assumes, more towards the former than the latter, with Appignanesi playing the butt of the joke, an exaggerated version of himself. The humour is of the squirmingly uncomfortable variety.
TODAY.com
‘Murphy Brown’ star Charles Kimbrough dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, known for his role on the sitcom “Murphy Brown,” has died. He was 86. The New York Times first reported that Kimbrough died on Jan. 11 in Culver City, California, as confirmed by his son, John Kimbrough. His son also confirmed news of his father's death to The Associated Press on Sunday, Feb. 5.
