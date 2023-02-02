Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Southeast Portland. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
KATU.com
Man shot, killed in SE Portland parking lot early Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in a parking lot off Southeast Division Street in Portland, police say. Reports came in shortly after 2 a.m. for a shooting near Southeast 112th Avenue and Division. Arriving officers found a man dead in a parking...
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
KATU.com
Beaverton bank stabbing murder suspect ruled fit for trial, 3 years after alleged crime
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Following a 2-day fitness hearing in late January, Washington County Judge Ricardo Menchaca ruled that Salvador Martinez-Romero is mentally fit for trial. Martinez-Romero is accused of killing Janet Risch and wounding several others with a knife during a Wells Fargo bank robbery and attempted escape in 2019.
KTVL
Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Channel 6000
‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six months after the murder of a Portland man, the suspect is now in custody more than 1,000 miles away. “He wasn’t perfect, I don’t know anybody that is, but he didn’t deserve that,” said Shalonda Follstad-Martin, the wife of Aaron Follstad-Martin. “I’m just thankful that she was arrested because I don’t feel like it’s ok for her to be around here kicking it.”
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration
An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
‘Incredible stop’: Giant SE Portland fire limited to garage
A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.
Family-owned business in Southeast Portland hit by burglars three times since mid-January
PORTLAND, Ore. — Comics, Magic: The Gathering cards and disc golf equipment is what Portlanders can find inside Disc Heroes, a shop owned and operated by John Thomas and his wife, in Southeast Portland. "I call myself semi-retired," Thomas said. "You don't get rich doing this, but it's what...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police find stolen firearms, 'ghost' guns when arresting shooting suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators say they seized ten guns, some of which were stolen, when they arrested a suspect in a Vancouver-area shooting. The Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team executed a search warrant at a home as part of a shooting investigation last week. Law enforcement arrested the suspected...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Him? Police ask for help finding missing, endangered Gresham man
GRESHAM, Ore. — A 22-year-old who is in need of medication was reported missing in Gresham on Sunday night, and police are asking for help in bringing him home safe. Wesley Ash was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he walked to the Rockwood Library, but did not return home.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
5-year-old missing outside Silverton found ‘safe and sound’
A hunt is underway for a 5-year-old boy who is missing outside of Silverton, OR, authorities said.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman last seen in downtown Portland
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Onedonna Inthavong, 46. Inthavong was last seen in downtown Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Inthavong was last seen wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants and white shoes. She also had a brown camouflage sleeping bag with her. A photo, above, of Inthavong was taken of her wearing a black tank top and blue skirt shortly before she was last seen. People are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111 or their local law enforcement agency if they know where Inthavong is or have any information on her.
