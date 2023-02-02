The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Onedonna Inthavong, 46. Inthavong was last seen in downtown Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Inthavong was last seen wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants and white shoes. She also had a brown camouflage sleeping bag with her. A photo, above, of Inthavong was taken of her wearing a black tank top and blue skirt shortly before she was last seen. People are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111 or their local law enforcement agency if they know where Inthavong is or have any information on her.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO