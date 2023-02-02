ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Southeast Portland. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Man shot, killed in SE Portland parking lot early Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in a parking lot off Southeast Division Street in Portland, police say. Reports came in shortly after 2 a.m. for a shooting near Southeast 112th Avenue and Division. Arriving officers found a man dead in a parking...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Channel 6000

‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six months after the murder of a Portland man, the suspect is now in custody more than 1,000 miles away. “He wasn’t perfect, I don’t know anybody that is, but he didn’t deserve that,” said Shalonda Follstad-Martin, the wife of Aaron Follstad-Martin. “I’m just thankful that she was arrested because I don’t feel like it’s ok for her to be around here kicking it.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration

An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman last seen in downtown Portland

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Onedonna Inthavong, 46. Inthavong was last seen in downtown Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Inthavong was last seen wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants and white shoes. She also had a brown camouflage sleeping bag with her. A photo, above, of Inthavong was taken of her wearing a black tank top and blue skirt shortly before she was last seen. People are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111 or their local law enforcement agency if they know where Inthavong is or have any information on her.
PORTLAND, OR

