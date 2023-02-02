Read full article on original website
New DCU Will Feature the Same Actors in Films, Animation, and Games
In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
Viola Davis’ ‘Waller’ to Get Her Own DC Series on HBO Max
Here is a very strange but seemingly true fact: The most tenured DC Comics hero in movies right now isn’t Superman, or Batman. It’s Amanda Waller. Viola Davis first played the Machiavellian leader of the Suicide Squad in (checks notes) Suicide Squad in 2016. She reprised the role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. She played Waller again in that film’s spinoff series Peacemaker. She had a cameo in Black Adam. Now Davis will star in her own Waller series on HBO Max, spinning out of the events of both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
Dave Bautista Desperately Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy
The world first met Dave Bautista as a pro wrestler in WWE. So his acting career trajectory from there made perfect sense: Lots of muscle-bound heroes (in films like Guardians of the Galaxy) and intimidating heavies (like in Spectre). But Bautista has proven himself to be more than a big physical presence. He’s headlined his own movies (like Zack Snyder’s horror thriller Army of the Dead) and now is starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, where he brings a lot of nuance and complexity to a character who could be a one-note monster. (In my review of the film, I said Bautista might be the best actor pro wrestling has ever produced.)
‘Knock at the Cabin’s Ending Makes It Very Different From ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’
The following post contains SPOILERS for Knock at the Cabin, as well as its source material, The Cabin at the End of the World. Typically, when you turn a best-selling novel into a movie, you want to make it clear to fans of the book you’ve made an adaptation of it. The most obvious and easiest way to do that is to use the book’s title as the title of the movie. Hey, did you love John Grisham’s The Firm? Well here is the film The Firm, starring Tom Cruise. Big into Dune? Check out Dune! And so on.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 in New Featurette
Today is February 1 — which means there’s just one month to go until the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The third season of the hit Star Wars series debuts on March 1, with the first of eight new episodes about the continuing adventures of Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his sidekick, Grogu (as himself). To hype the release, Lucasfilm debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the season, which includes footage from Star Wars Celebration, interviews with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa, and includes a few new glimpses of this upcoming season of the series.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: The ’90s Favorite Gets a ‘Remix’
More than 30 years after the original White Men Can’t Jump became a surprise hit in theaters and then on home video, the movie is getting a remake — or a “remix,” as the official announcement bills it. Gone are original stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson replaced by Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, respectively. Where the original movie was written and directed by sports film guru Ron Shelton (who also made Bull Durham, Cobb, and Tin Cup) the updated White Men Can’t Jump was co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic.
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
James Gunn Says DC Was ‘F—ed Up’ For a Long Time
Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially at work on the first chapter of the new DC Universe, they’re speaking candidly about what has come before them — and how they plan to fix it. During the presentation of their initial DC slate — which includes...
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Sandler and Aniston Are Back on the Case
Adam Sandler’s long association with Netflix continues. Sandler has been making movies for the streaming service for so long now, in fact — it’s been almost eight years since The Ridiculous 6, if you’re keeping score at home — that he’s now produced a sequel to one of his early Netflix films. That would be Murder Mystery 2, continuing the adventures of the characters, played by Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, first introduced in 2019’s Murder Mystery.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘The Force Awakens,’ Now the Fourth-Biggest Movie Ever
The Force might have awakened, but it was no match for The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water had yet another dominant weekend at the box office, its seventh in a row. The movie grossed another $15.7 million in the U.S. alone. More importantly, over the weekend it passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $2.071 billion worldwide gross. With $2.116 billion worldwide (and counting!), Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fourth biggest movie in history, behind only the original Avatar ($2.923 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), and Titanic ($2.194 billion).
Watch PopCorners’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad
Fans have been clamoring for more stories about Breaking Bad’s Walt and Jesse. (I’m not sure they necesssarily wanted those stories to involve snack chips.) Nonetheless, that is how we have gotten this Breaking Bad reunion, featuring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back in their signature roles from the hit TV series. Now, instead of meth, they’re cooking up PopCorners, in an ad that will play during the Super Bowl. You can watch the clip below — which also features an appearance from another very familiar face from the Breaking Bad cast.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Will Debut Early
The Last of Us has hooked viewers with it tale of humanity’s ragged survivors battling the fungus-infected undead, and each other. And if you are one of those viewers that finds yourself counting down the days until the next Sunday night when the new episode premieres, well, this week you won’t have to wait quite so long. That’s provided you’ve got an HBO Max subscription.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
Eddie Murphy Wants to Make ‘Shrek 5’ or a Donkey Spinoff
The Shrek franchise dominated movie theaters for 10 years at the start of the 2000s. And even though it’s now been over a decade since the final installment in the series, it still dominates them, in a way; the spinoff Puss in Boots series just released a new film last year. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has already grossed $335 million worldwide and recently scored an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film.
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
Lisa Loring, TV’s Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64
TV’s original Wednesday Addams has died. Lisa Loring played the role of the Addams family’s unforgettably peculiar daughter on the original 1960s version of the Addams Family television series. She was 64 years old. Her passing was first announced on Facebook by a friend, who wrote “4 days...
Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role in Super Bowl Ad
This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something. We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.
