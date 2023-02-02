ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’

By Amy Thompson
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHBT4_0kaZv86q00

If you’ve never seen a green comet in the sky, this is your chance.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its closest approach to Earth on Thursday night before it sails towards Mars.

The icy celestial object, discovered by astronomers Bryce Bolin and Frank Masci last year with the Zwicky Transient Facility telescope, will pass the Earth at a distance of 26 million miles (42 million kilometers), which is more than 100 times the distance from the Earth to the moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWcsG_0kaZv86q00
This photo provided by Dan Bartlett shows comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) on Dec. 19, 2022. It last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It is expected to come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth on Feb. 1, 2023, before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years. (Dan Bartlett via AP)

The comet originates from the outer solar system and takes roughly 50,000 years to orbit the sun just once, so this is the only time to see this particular comet for a while. It will appear as a faint green smudge visible in the sky near Polaris, the North star.

Viewers will need darker skies to really spot the comet, with those in the Northern Hemisphere having the best view. Best viewed with a telescope or binoculars, you can distinguish the comet from stars by the tail of dust and energized particles streaking behind it.

Comets get their colors by reflecting different hues of light based on their orbital positions and chemical compositions. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) appears green because the sunlight is interacting with carbon and cyanogen in the comet.

The best viewing times are after the moon has set, just past midnight for those in the Northern Hemisphere.

Comets are frozen hunks of gas and ice that are known to carry the building blocks of life and are leftover bits from the formation of the solar system. When comets heat up, the ice begins to sublimate or turn into a gas, which can give the comet a fuzzy appearance when looking at it through a telescope.

If you are unable to see the comet due to inclement weather or clouds — or perhaps you’re in the Southern Hemisphere — be sure to check out the Virtual T elescope Project , where there will be a livestream of its passage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 43

the@dougo.
3d ago

Saw it last night. Totally awesome.

Reply
3
not waken
3d ago

weather is not cooperating

Reply(1)
7
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
3d ago

I saw it yesterday on the Internet…I took their word for it…I’ll see it again in the year 5255…give or take a few months 🤷‍♂️….!!!!

Reply
3
Related
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Big Cat Country

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
The Independent

Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn

Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
The Hill

The Hill

874K+
Followers
95K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy