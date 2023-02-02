Read full article on original website
Related
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public
'Meet the Press' anchor Chuck Todd asked Pete Buttigieg why President Biden's achievements in office haven't been 'penetrating' the American public.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
californiaglobe.com
Senators Cruz, Manchin Propose ‘The Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act’
We know that California is pushing to become the first state to ban natural gas heaters, water heaters, and furnaces by 2030, a policy of the California Air Resources Board, entirely made up of appointees by the governor. As the Globe reported January 12, now the federal government wants in...
Comments / 0