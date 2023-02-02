ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA releases 2023 buyer’s guide for electric vehicles

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

WICHITA ( KSNT ) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) released its new Used EV Buyer’s Guide on Thursday.

Shawn Steward, a spokesman for AAA, said the guide gives basic information on electric vehicles (EV) such as ownership costs, details to consider before making a purchase and guidance for those who want an EV but need more affordable options.

A study released by AAA last year found 25% of customers interested in EVs would buy used, with 32% of millennials the most likely to consider this option. The goal of this guide is to inform potential buyers of EVs of their best options when making a purchase.

Powerball jackpot reaches $700M – when is your next chance to win?

“A used EV could be a viable option for many first-time buyers or multi-car households, as they tend to be more affordable,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive research. “The key is to understand all the options available, as well as individual needs, which can ease some of the anxiety associated with purchasing used.”

Steward said EV drivers in this area of the country could save $8,000 or more in this area.

“Electric vehicles are quickly gaining popularity, and AAA wants to give consumers what they need to make an informed purchase,” said Brannon. “We support an electric future and will continue to do our part with related research and educational resources for the public.”

To see the full 2023 guide, check out the document below:

Used EV Buyers Guide 2023 2 by Matthew Self on Scribd

