Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown selected for Harvard cohort
IOP said that Brown’s tenure as governor made Oregon a “safer, stronger, and a more inclusive place to live.”
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
KATU.com
Rep. Bonamici presents Beaverton with $4M check for pedestrian loop project
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici held her first public event in Oregon since she and her husband were hit by a car three weeks ago in northwest Portland. Rep. Bonamici says they were in a crosswalk and had the crossing signal. “The recovery has been challenging, but it...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OnlyInYourState
It’s Too Hard To Decide Which Of These 3 Antique Shops In Salem, Oregon Is The Best
Ah, is there anything better than a day of antiquing? If you’re an Oregon resident, you can spend weeks covering the state’s antique and thrift stores and still not even scratch the surface. But if you don’t have time for an epic antique crawl across the Beaver State but still want to explore some of the best antique shops in Oregon, you can do that without leaving the borders of a single town. That town is Salem, Oregon, the state’s culture-rich capital city. From hippie-themed vintage goods to Nordic-style furniture to a country-style antique shop that will make you feel like you’re back on the farm, the antique shops of Salem have everything you need for a day of exploring and unique purchases.
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze amid budget, enrollment issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has announced a hiring freeze, claiming it's because of shrinking enrollment and uncertain funding. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the district says they have 3,000 fewer students enrolled now than they did before the start of the pandemic. PPS also...
OPINION: Oregon graduation numbers increase but inequity remains
Dana Haynes, managing editor of Pamplin Media Group, says Oregon graduation numbers are up however graduation inequity remains.
Opinion: 4 policies Oregon should embrace for better K-12 educational outcomes
Saultz is professor of educational policy at Pacific University. Kerr is vice president of education policy implementation at Results for America. Pitts is director of impact and communications for Center for Reinventing Public Education. Between federal pandemic relief dollars and a new state tax, Oregon’s K-12 public schools have benefited...
Challenges remain as interest grows for returning sea otters to Oregon Coast
For many Oregonians, hearing the phrase “sea otter reintroduction” brings a feeling of confusion. After all, you can watch sea otters swim and dive at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport. And you can travel to a myriad of places named in honor of the fuzzy marine mammals, from Otter Rock to Otter...
