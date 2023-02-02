ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvua23.com

State sheriffs concerned about funding, crime with new permitless carry law

As of Jan. 1, Alabama joined a growing number of states allowing gun owners to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit. Alabama’s law, HB272, allows anyone 19 or older who can legally own a handgun to carry it openly or concealed in Alabama without a permit. Concealed carry permits, which were $20 a year, were paid to county sheriff’s offices. Those offices will now miss out on that permit money, but the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be offering grants for sheriff’s offices who need that funding.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Northport interviews for vacant District 3 Council seat

Northport City Council is in the process of interviewing seven candidates for the vacant District 3 seat. That seat was left open after former District 3 Council Member John Hinton replaced Bobby Herndon as mayor after Herndon resigned effective Dec. 31. During interviews Friday, the seven candidates explained why they...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

University of Alabama announces massive donation as Shelby retires

Thanks to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, the University of Alabama just got a lot more money it can spend on ensuring it can hire quality faculty and continue its goal of educating the next generation of leaders. On Friday, UA announced the Shelby Endowment for Distinguished Faculty is getting $100...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Spirit of Alabama: Family bringing fresh milk back in Gordo

Have you ever tasted fresh milk? I mean really farm fresh, ice-cold whole milk. If you’d like to and you live in West Alabama, all it takes is a quick drive. Circle J. Dairy is part of Junkin Farms north of Gordo. Ralph Junkin Jr. fondly remembers working with dairy cows with his late father.
GORDO, AL
wvua23.com

WVUA 23 reporter gets kindergartners excited about learning

Here at WVUA 23 News, we love getting out into our community and serving those who make it such a nice place to call home. On Tuesday, News Reporter Chelsea Barton spent the day teaching filling in at Big Sandy Elementary School, helping a kindergarten class as part of Tuscaloosa County’s Junior Achievement program.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama expected to hire Tommy Rees as new offensive coordinator

Alabama seems to have filled its vacancy at offensive coordinator. Multiple media outlets report that the Crimson Tide has a deal with Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees to be its new OC. Rees, who has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons, was in Tuscaloosa on Thursday to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Let’s groove: Tickets on sale now for Amphitheater concerts

If you’re a music fan, odds are good the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has at least one concert coming up this year you’d be willing to shell out and buy tickets for. For contemporary Christian fans, Lauren Daigle is performing April 13, with Andrew Ripp. Tickets start out at $22.50, not including Ticketmaster fees. Interested in tickets? Check out what’s available right here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

