As of Jan. 1, Alabama joined a growing number of states allowing gun owners to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit. Alabama’s law, HB272, allows anyone 19 or older who can legally own a handgun to carry it openly or concealed in Alabama without a permit. Concealed carry permits, which were $20 a year, were paid to county sheriff’s offices. Those offices will now miss out on that permit money, but the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be offering grants for sheriff’s offices who need that funding.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO